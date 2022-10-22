Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Centre-half Moritz Jenz is keen on making his season-long loan move from Lorient to Celtic permanent next summer. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has refused to rule out a return to Celtic after clocking up a milestone 100th appearance for Arsenal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester United are lining up a January bid for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, which could land former club Celtic a windfall sell-on fee. (Sky Sports via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Mirren's Stephen Robinson is a major contender for the Northern Ireland manager's job after the departure of his fellow former Motherwell boss, Ian Baraclough, following a poor string of results. (Daily Record) external-link

Irish FA chiefs are plotting an ambitious move to lure former Brechin City boss Michael O'Neill back into the Northern Irish manager's seat. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers'Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he was told when taking his coaching badges that head coaches are guaranteed the sack at least once in their career, but the Dutchman hopes he can avoid that fate as he sympathised with predecessor Steven Gerrard, who lost his job this week with Aston Villa. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes that Reo Hatate can win a place in Japan's World Cup squad despite being cut from head coach Hajime Moriyasu's original 29-man list for their recent warm-up friendly against United States. (The National) external-link

Striker Antonio Colak believes that if he sticks to his Rangers current form then a spot in Croatia's provisional World Cup squad is a possibility. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers' Antonio Colak says the club's strikers are like one big happy family despite his battle with Alfredo Morelos and fit-again Kemar Roofe for one place up top. (Daily Record, print edition)

Heart of Midlothian defender Alex Cochrane says the Edinburgh club's squad is developing a siege mentality to ride out a period of poor form and a catalogue of injuries. (The Scotsman) external-link