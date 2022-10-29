Close menu
Scottish League Two
East FifeEast Fife15:00ElginElgin City
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Elgin City

Saturday 29th October 2022

  • AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
  • StranraerStranraer15:00ForfarForfar Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling1172227111623
2Dumbarton117221813523
3East Fife115241815317
4Stenhousemuir115242021-117
5Elgin114432218416
6Bonnyrigg Rose114161417-313
7Stranraer113441722-513
8Forfar113261116-511
9Annan Athletic112451323-1010
10Albion112361014-49
