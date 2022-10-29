Annan Athletic v Dumbarton

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|11
|7
|2
|2
|27
|11
|16
|23
|2
|Dumbarton
|11
|7
|2
|2
|18
|13
|5
|23
|3
|East Fife
|11
|5
|2
|4
|18
|15
|3
|17
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|11
|5
|2
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|17
|5
|Elgin
|11
|4
|4
|3
|22
|18
|4
|16
|6
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|11
|4
|1
|6
|14
|17
|-3
|13
|7
|Stranraer
|11
|3
|4
|4
|17
|22
|-5
|13
|8
|Forfar
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|16
|-5
|11
|9
|Annan Athletic
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|23
|-10
|10
|10
|Albion
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|9