Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00ClydeClyde
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline127411761125
2FC Edinburgh128042415924
3Montrose126331910921
4Falkirk126332214821
5Alloa126152218419
6Queen of Sth124441918116
7Kelty Hearts125161118-716
8Airdrieonians124352121015
9Clyde122191527-127
10Peterhead12129831-235
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories