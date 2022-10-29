Notts County v Torquay United

Notts CountyNotts County15:00TorquayTorquay United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|15
|11
|3
|1
|40
|14
|26
|36
|2
|Wrexham
|15
|10
|3
|2
|42
|17
|25
|33
|3
|Solihull Moors
|15
|8
|4
|3
|32
|16
|16
|28
|4
|Chesterfield
|15
|8
|4
|3
|29
|21
|8
|28
|5
|Boreham Wood
|15
|7
|6
|2
|22
|14
|8
|27
|6
|Woking
|15
|7
|3
|5
|28
|18
|10
|24
|7
|Bromley
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23
|19
|4
|24
|8
|Barnet
|16
|7
|3
|6
|33
|35
|-2
|24
|9
|Southend
|15
|6
|5
|4
|18
|11
|7
|23
|10
|York
|16
|6
|5
|5
|20
|15
|5
|23
|11
|Eastleigh
|15
|6
|4
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|22
|12
|Dorking
|15
|6
|3
|6
|30
|34
|-4
|21
|13
|Dag & Red
|16
|5
|5
|6
|25
|33
|-8
|20
|14
|Wealdstone
|15
|5
|4
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|19
|15
|Altrincham
|15
|4
|6
|5
|23
|28
|-5
|18
|16
|Aldershot
|15
|5
|2
|8
|21
|23
|-2
|17
|17
|Maidenhead United
|15
|5
|2
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|17
|18
|Oldham
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|16
|19
|Scunthorpe
|16
|3
|6
|7
|23
|31
|-8
|15
|20
|Halifax
|15
|4
|3
|8
|12
|23
|-11
|15
|21
|Yeovil
|15
|2
|7
|6
|12
|18
|-6
|13
|22
|Gateshead
|15
|2
|6
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|12
|23
|Maidstone United
|15
|3
|3
|9
|17
|36
|-19
|12
|24
|Torquay
|15
|2
|4
|9
|13
|28
|-15
|10
