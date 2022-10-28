Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City12:30Man CityManchester City
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland sits on the pitch
Erling Haaland went off at half-time in Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City pair Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi could both be involved.

Ndidi has overcome a hamstring injury, while Evans will be assessed before a decision is made on his return from a calf problem.

Manchester City will check on the fitness of Erling Haaland, who came off at half-time against Dortmund in midweek with a foot issue.

Manager Pep Guardiola is expected to give a full injury update during his press conference on Friday afternoon.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is tricky because, as I speak, I don't know if Erling Haaland will be fit to play. Without him, Manchester City will have to do do things differently.

Leicester have not only had the week off, they are looking a lot better defensively and also have the threat of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

This feels like it will be closer than it might have been a couple of weeks ago, but Manchester City should still have too much quality for the Foxes.

Prediction: 1-3

James Maddison has been involved in 15 goals in his last 14 league appearances, scoring 10 and assisting five

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won nine of the past 11 Premier League meetings, and can earn four victories in a row against Leicester for the first time since a run of seven from 1934 to 1950.
  • They have also won their last three league visits to King Power Stadium without conceding a goal.
  • However, since Pep Guardiola took charge at City in 2016-17, no other team has scored more Premier League goals against them than the 17 by Leicester.

Leicester City

  • Leicester could keep four successive league clean sheets for the first time in three years.
  • The Foxes are unbeaten in three league games and are vying to win three in a row for the first time since January last year.
  • Their three top-flight victories this season came against the current bottom three sides.
  • Jamie Vardy ended a run of 11 Premier League appearances without scoring last week against Wolves, scoring his 100th goal in the division since turning 30.
  • Vardy has eight Premier League goals against Manchester City, only scoring more against Arsenal and Watford.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have won just three of their eight away games in all competitions this season (D4, L1).
  • They could equal their longest winless away run of four matches under Pep Guardiola, set in September and October 2016.
  • City are also in danger of going four successive away fixtures without a goal in all competitions for the first time since February to April 2011.
  • There have been 47 goals in Premier League games involving Manchester City this season, the most of any team. Leicester are second, with 45 goals.
  • Kevin De Bruyne needs one more assist to become the first player in Premier League history to reach 10 before the end of October.

