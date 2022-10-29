Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Chelsea 1.
Graham Potter endured a nightmare return to Amex Stadium as Brighton thrashed Chelsea to claim a first victory under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi.
In a chaotic opening, Leandro Trossard's calm finish put the home side in front after Thiago Silva - who had already produced two goalline clearances to deny the Seagulls - surrendered possession cheaply in his own half.
Two own goals extended Brighton's lead before the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting through his own net from a Solly March corner before Trevoh Chalobah slid Pervis Estupinan's low cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Kai Havertz nodded in Conor Gallagher's exquisite cross to give the visitors hope two minutes after the interval, but a second-half Chelsea recovery failed to materialise.
Pascal Gross capped a miserable afternoon for Potter and his players with a close-range finish after Edouard Mendy - who had replaced the injured Arrizabalaga at half-time - parried Julio Enciso's shot into the German's path..
The victory lifts De Zerbi's side up to seventh, while Chelsea stay fifth after suffering their first defeat after a run of nine unbeaten under Potter.
Blues self-destruct on Potter return
All eyes were on Potter as he took charge of his first game at Amex Stadium since Brighton's 5-2 victory over Leicester in early September. The 52-year-old was booed by large sections of the home fans as he took his seat in the dugout, and his mood will not have been helped by his team's defensive horror show on the south coast.
Silva nearly gifted the home side an opener when his attempted cross-field pass was cut out by Moises Caicedo, but the veteran centre-back atoned for his error with a superb goal-line clearance after Trossard had tried to chip Blues goalkeeper Arrizabalaga.
The Brazilian repeated the feat moments later to prevent Estupinan's powerful strike from crossing the line, but it was his poor pass that allowed Kaoru Mitoma to set up Trossard for the game's opening goal on five minutes.
The Seagulls' second and third goals were also entirely self-inflicted from the visitors' perspective. Loftus-Cheek stuck out a knee to inadvertently steer Gallagher's flick-on into the net via the crossbar, before Estupinan's delivery was guided past his own keeper by the somewhat unfortunate Chalobah.
Chelsea did have opportunities of their own - Christian Pulisic firing wide from a promising position and Robert Sanchez tipping Gallagher's looping header past the post - but Havertz's header early in the second half failed to spark a revival.
Havertz should have cut the deficit further but he blazed over the crossbar from inside the penalty area. And Gross finished off an incisive Brighton counter-attack late on to rub salt into Chelsea's wounds.
While Potter will take some solace from his team's improvement in the second half, the damage was done before half-time.
Lift-off for Brighton under De Zerbi
A run of five games without a win since Potter's departure did not make pleasant pre-match reading for Seagulls supporters or their new coaching staff, but Chelsea were unable to cope with Brighton's high pressing in the early stages as De Zerbi's team threatened to run riot.
Only Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay have scored more Premier League goals for the Seagulls than in-form Trossard, whose early opener - his 25th in the league for the club - made him the first player to score a club's first five top-flight goals under a new manager.
Had it not been for Silva's two last-ditch clearances and a close-range Moises Caicedo effort which struck the outside of the post, they could have been even further ahead by half-time.
The jubilant home fans, who had seen their side score just once since the 3-3 draw at Anfield earlier this month, were singing "Potter, Potter, what's the score?" and "You're getting sacked in the morning" in the direction of their former manager as the teams made their way off the pitch at the interval.
The Seagulls' second-half display was more measured as Chelsea sought a route back into the game, but De Zerbi's side never looked like surrendering their healthy lead - even after Havertz's strike.
The win is Brighton's first in the league over Chelsea, who had won 10 and drawn four of their previous 14 meetings.
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 13Groß
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 30Estupiñán
- 25Caicedo
- 10Mac Allister
- 7March
- 14LallanaSubstituted forEncisoat 65'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 22MitomaSubstituted forLampteyat 73'minutes
- 11TrossardSubstituted forSarmientoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 19Sarmiento
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- 43Turns
- 47Furlong
- 49Moran
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ArrizabalagaSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 32CucurellaSubstituted forChilwellat 64'minutes
- 10PulisicSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 8KovacicBooked at 11mins
- 17SterlingBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAubameyangat 63'minutes
- 23GallagherSubstituted forZiyechat 79'minutes
- 19Mount
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 5Jorginho
- 9Aubameyang
- 16Mendy
- 18Broja
- 20Zakaria
- 21Chilwell
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 56Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 31,746
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Chelsea 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Chelsea 1. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Booking
Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Brighton beat Chelsea on Potter return
Correction
Brighton THRASH Chelsea on Potter return
He seems happy to waste his time at Chelsea instead!
Chelsea player, “Erm, boss you manage Chelsea now, not Brighton”
Potter, “Oh crap, we’re cooked”
Totally deserved.
Penny for Mr Potter and Mr Blooms thoughts.
Well played brighton.
It's always so gratifying when one of the money-to-burn clubs in this division gets an absolute rinsing by another with a tiny fraction of the budget by comparison.
TWO OWN GOALS - Did the Dodgers take the day off and let the Keystone Kops stand in for them today?
It just gets better.
😂😂😂😂😂
If I were Potter, I wouldn't unpack just yet.
Up The Albion!