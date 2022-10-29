Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion4ChelseaChelsea1

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea: Seagulls spoil former boss Graham Potter's Amex Stadium

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments351

Pervis Estupinan, Brighton, Chelsea
Pervis Estupinan's low cross was turned into his own net by Trevoh Chalobah for Brighton's third of the afternoon

Graham Potter endured a nightmare return to Amex Stadium as Brighton thrashed Chelsea to claim a first victory under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

In a chaotic opening, Leandro Trossard's calm finish put the home side in front after Thiago Silva - who had already produced two goalline clearances to deny the Seagulls - surrendered possession cheaply in his own half.

Two own goals extended Brighton's lead before the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting through his own net from a Solly March corner before Trevoh Chalobah slid Pervis Estupinan's low cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kai Havertz nodded in Conor Gallagher's exquisite cross to give the visitors hope two minutes after the interval, but a second-half Chelsea recovery failed to materialise.

Pascal Gross capped a miserable afternoon for Potter and his players with a close-range finish after Edouard Mendy - who had replaced the injured Arrizabalaga at half-time - parried Julio Enciso's shot into the German's path..

The victory lifts De Zerbi's side up to seventh, while Chelsea stay fifth after suffering their first defeat after a run of nine unbeaten under Potter.

Blues self-destruct on Potter return

All eyes were on Potter as he took charge of his first game at Amex Stadium since Brighton's 5-2 victory over Leicester in early September. The 52-year-old was booed by large sections of the home fans as he took his seat in the dugout, and his mood will not have been helped by his team's defensive horror show on the south coast.

Silva nearly gifted the home side an opener when his attempted cross-field pass was cut out by Moises Caicedo, but the veteran centre-back atoned for his error with a superb goal-line clearance after Trossard had tried to chip Blues goalkeeper Arrizabalaga.

The Brazilian repeated the feat moments later to prevent Estupinan's powerful strike from crossing the line, but it was his poor pass that allowed Kaoru Mitoma to set up Trossard for the game's opening goal on five minutes.

The Seagulls' second and third goals were also entirely self-inflicted from the visitors' perspective. Loftus-Cheek stuck out a knee to inadvertently steer Gallagher's flick-on into the net via the crossbar, before Estupinan's delivery was guided past his own keeper by the somewhat unfortunate Chalobah.

Chelsea did have opportunities of their own - Christian Pulisic firing wide from a promising position and Robert Sanchez tipping Gallagher's looping header past the post - but Havertz's header early in the second half failed to spark a revival.

Havertz should have cut the deficit further but he blazed over the crossbar from inside the penalty area. And Gross finished off an incisive Brighton counter-attack late on to rub salt into Chelsea's wounds.

While Potter will take some solace from his team's improvement in the second half, the damage was done before half-time.

Lift-off for Brighton under De Zerbi

A run of five games without a win since Potter's departure did not make pleasant pre-match reading for Seagulls supporters or their new coaching staff, but Chelsea were unable to cope with Brighton's high pressing in the early stages as De Zerbi's team threatened to run riot.

Only Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay have scored more Premier League goals for the Seagulls than in-form Trossard, whose early opener - his 25th in the league for the club - made him the first player to score a club's first five top-flight goals under a new manager.

Had it not been for Silva's two last-ditch clearances and a close-range Moises Caicedo effort which struck the outside of the post, they could have been even further ahead by half-time.

The jubilant home fans, who had seen their side score just once since the 3-3 draw at Anfield earlier this month, were singing "Potter, Potter, what's the score?" and "You're getting sacked in the morning" in the direction of their former manager as the teams made their way off the pitch at the interval.

The Seagulls' second-half display was more measured as Chelsea sought a route back into the game, but De Zerbi's side never looked like surrendering their healthy lead - even after Havertz's strike.

The win is Brighton's first in the league over Chelsea, who had won 10 and drawn four of their previous 14 meetings.

Player of the match

TrossardLeandro Trossard

with an average of 8.27

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.27

  2. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    8.24

  3. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    8.15

  4. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    8.04

  5. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    8.03

  6. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.94

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.94

  8. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.90

  9. Squad number19Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    7.89

  10. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.82

  11. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.68

  12. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.67

  13. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    7.62

  14. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.41

Chelsea

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    4.27

  2. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.20

  3. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.15

  4. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    4.02

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    3.95

  6. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    3.85

  7. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    3.69

  8. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    3.61

  9. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    3.50

  10. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    3.35

  11. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    3.34

  12. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    3.32

  13. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    3.20

  14. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    3.19

  15. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    3.15

  16. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.14

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 13Groß
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 7March
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forEncisoat 65'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forLampteyat 73'minutes
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forSarmientoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 43Turns
  • 47Furlong
  • 49Moran

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ArrizabalagaSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32CucurellaSubstituted forChilwellat 64'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 8KovacicBooked at 11mins
  • 17SterlingBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAubameyangat 63'minutes
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forZiyechat 79'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 5Jorginho
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 56Hutchinson
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,746

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Chelsea 1. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.

  8. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Leandro Trossard.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  12. Booking

    Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

353 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 17:04

    Regardless of who you support, can everyone agree that based on his performances this season, Sterling doesn't deserve to be in the squad for the World Cup, let alone the starting lineup?

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 17:04

    Smashed the asset-strippers. Well done, Albion. Fantastic result.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 17:10

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Chelsea got Prince Nazeem Hammered

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 17:05

    Headline
    Brighton beat Chelsea on Potter return

    Correction
    Brighton THRASH Chelsea on Potter return

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:13

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      De Zerbi’s first win and Potter’s first loss were in the same match, who would have predicted this?

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:08

    Brighton strike me as a club properly run.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 17:15

      Alan replied:
      It may be a long while before we reach Champions League but at this pace and how things are run its certainly possible.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 17:05

    Well done Brighton. Football just won. 😄

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:22

      Sport Report replied:
      De Zerbi: Lads, it's Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 17:04

    That's a beautiful thing Brighton

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:12

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Great result for Brighton today, they continue to fly high and looks like their new manager is finding his feet in this league.

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 17:05

    Sterling left Man City because he didn't want to waste anymore time there.
    He seems happy to waste his time at Chelsea instead!

    • Reply posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 17:19

      OSGOODWASGOOD replied:
      Most Chelsea fans would have told you when he was signed that it was a waste of money and not what was needed.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:04

    Potter at half time to his team, “Great job lads, we have Chelsea down, let’s put them out and enjoy the second half”
    Chelsea player, “Erm, boss you manage Chelsea now, not Brighton”
    Potter, “Oh crap, we’re cooked”

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Harry Potter is now just plain old Graham Potter. Nothing flashy. It says what it says on the tin

  • Comment posted by bulldogbc, today at 17:06

    Imagine catching the thief who stole the foundations of your home and came back a second time to steal again and got a complete battering. Well done Brighton !

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 17:10

      Dave B replied:
      Cuccarell some foundation you can have him back

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:07

    How fitting... that Graham Potter's first defeat comes at the hands of his former club AND that De Zerbi's first win comes against Graham Potter. Funny game, football

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:20

      Sport Report replied:
      Graham Potter and the Prisoner of Albion

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:05

    Seagulls flying high.
    Totally deserved.
    Penny for Mr Potter and Mr Blooms thoughts.
    Well played brighton.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:25

      Sport Report replied:
      Graham Potter and the Four Goals of the Seagulls

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 17:05

    Strange how Potter had to remind his players that he is now managing Chelsea not Brighton and hence they should try to score for Chelsea and stop scoring for Brighton!

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 17:06

    Delighted for Brighton and Hove Albion.
    It's always so gratifying when one of the money-to-burn clubs in this division gets an absolute rinsing by another with a tiny fraction of the budget by comparison.
    TWO OWN GOALS - Did the Dodgers take the day off and let the Keystone Kops stand in for them today?
    It just gets better.
    😂😂😂😂😂
    If I were Potter, I wouldn't unpack just yet.

  • Comment posted by Barack Odrama, today at 17:06

    Guess Brighton knows Potter more than Potter knows Brighton

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 17:11

    Time to drop Sterling for Chelsea and England

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 17:06

    Wow! Brilliant stuff Albion, stood strong when needed and as for the attacking play...

  • Comment posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 17:06

    Back to the bright lights and money Graham, we got passion and heart
    Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by Josskins, today at 17:04

    Well done Brighton!

  • Comment posted by Terry2022, today at 17:08

    The better side won today. Fast attacking football. No VAR controversies. That's entertaining football!

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 17:11

    Well done Brighton [ And thats from a Palace fan !!]