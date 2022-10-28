Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adam Lallana was substituted at half-time of last week's defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto de Zerbi will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later on Friday.

Levi Colwill is ineligible to face his parent club, while recent absentees have included Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter will return to his previous club without several key players.

Kalidou Koulibaly's knee issue will be assessed.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

After five games in charge, Roberto de Zerbi is still waiting for his first win as Brighton boss.

That means he already had his predecessor, Graham Potter, looming over him - now he goes directly up against him on Potter's first return to the club where he did such a good job.

In contrast, Potter is unbeaten after nine games with Chelsea, but I don't think this will be straightforward for them at all.

Brighton were actually decent in defeat against Manchester City last weekend. A lot of teams get rolled over by City, but the Seagulls took the game to them at times and they will do the same here.

Prediction: 1-1

The Seagulls have drawn four and lost 10 of their 14 league meetings with Chelsea

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 17 matches against Brighton since a 2-1 FA Cup away defeat in their first meeting in January 1933 (W12, D5).

The Seagulls haven't led in any of the 10 Premier League meetings.

However, four of the five most recent encounters ended in a draw.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion have only earned two points from their past five league fixtures. Leeds are the sole top-flight club with a worse record over that period.

Roberto de Zerbi could become the first permanent manager in seven years to go six games without a win from the start of his Premier League career. Remi Garde had to wait 10 matches for his first victory at Aston Villa in 2015-16.

Brighton are one short of 100 top-flight wins.

They are one of just three sides yet to concede in the final 15 minutes of a Premier League game this season, along with Arsenal and Southampton.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in all nine competitive matches under Graham Potter, winning six.

The Blues have gone six league games without defeat, with two draws following four straight wins. On each of the last three occasions Chelsea had a six-match unbeaten top-flight run, they lost their next league fixture.

Potter spent three full seasons as Brighton & Hove Albion head coach and guided the club to its highest ever top-flight finish of ninth in 2021-22.

Raheem Sterling is one short of 50 Premier League away goals. He is the only player to score a top-flight hat-trick at Amex Stadium, in Manchester City's 5-0 win in July 2020.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone five Premier League appearances without a goal versus Brighton.

