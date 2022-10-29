Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rodrigo had given Leeds a fourth-minute lead

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds stunned Liverpool to damage the Reds' top-four hopes and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The hosts had lost to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in their last league outing but were hoping to build on their dominant 3-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League in midweek.

However, they made the worst possible start against a Leeds side who started the day in the bottom three when a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced on by Rodrigo, who poked into an empty net.

Liverpool responded well and equalised soon after when Mohamed Salah volleyed in from Andy Robertson's cross.

But Leeds, belying their lowly position in the table, showed great hunger and desire in response to that equaliser and hit the woodwork through Brenden Aaronson.

Illan Meslier made great saves to deny Darwin Nunez one-on-one in the second half, before the Leeds goalkeeper also kept out a Roberto Firmino header.

And, in the final minute of normal time, Summerville picked up the ball from Patrick Bamford before firing across Alisson to send the away support wild.

The defeat - Liverpool's second in a row in the Premier League - means they are ninth and eight points off the top four, while Leeds move up to 15th.

Liverpool pay the price for another sluggish display

This is quickly turning into a season to forget for Liverpool in the Premier League as once again a slow start to the game proved costly.

The Reds have conceded the first goal in eight of their 12 Premier League games so far and while sometimes they have been able to fight back and recover the situation, too often it is leaving them having too much to do to get back and secure victory.

The early goal in this game was wholly avoidable as Gomez, out on the flank, played a risky pass back to Alisson but sold his goalkeeper short, allowing Rodrigo to nip in and score.

Although they managed to fight back and level, they were rarely able to match the hunger and desire their opponents showed, with passes in the final third often going astray.

Hopes of fighting for the title have been replaced by aiming to finish in the top four but even that is looking a tough task unless Liverpool find a way to improve their poor starts in most games.

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Liverpool Avg Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 4.76 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 4.55 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 4.26 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 4.26 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 4.19 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 4.03 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 3.99 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 3.87 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 3.83 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 3.71 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 3.69 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 3.48 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 3.28 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 3.18 Leeds United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 8.69 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 8.31 Squad number 29 Player name Gnonto Average rating 8.15 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 8.04 Squad number 12 Player name Adams Average rating 7.93 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 7.85 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 7.81 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 7.81 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 7.78 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 7.78 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 7.68 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 7.49 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 7.38 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 6.85

