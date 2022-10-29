Match ends, Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2.
Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds stunned Liverpool to damage the Reds' top-four hopes and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.
The hosts had lost to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in their last league outing but were hoping to build on their dominant 3-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League in midweek.
However, they made the worst possible start against a Leeds side who started the day in the bottom three when a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced on by Rodrigo, who poked into an empty net.
Liverpool responded well and equalised soon after when Mohamed Salah volleyed in from Andy Robertson's cross.
But Leeds, belying their lowly position in the table, showed great hunger and desire in response to that equaliser and hit the woodwork through Brenden Aaronson.
Illan Meslier made great saves to deny Darwin Nunez one-on-one in the second half, before the Leeds goalkeeper also kept out a Roberto Firmino header.
And, in the final minute of normal time, Summerville picked up the ball from Patrick Bamford before firing across Alisson to send the away support wild.
The defeat - Liverpool's second in a row in the Premier League - means they are ninth and eight points off the top four, while Leeds move up to 15th.
Liverpool pay the price for another sluggish display
This is quickly turning into a season to forget for Liverpool in the Premier League as once again a slow start to the game proved costly.
The Reds have conceded the first goal in eight of their 12 Premier League games so far and while sometimes they have been able to fight back and recover the situation, too often it is leaving them having too much to do to get back and secure victory.
The early goal in this game was wholly avoidable as Gomez, out on the flank, played a risky pass back to Alisson but sold his goalkeeper short, allowing Rodrigo to nip in and score.
Although they managed to fight back and level, they were rarely able to match the hunger and desire their opponents showed, with passes in the final third often going astray.
Hopes of fighting for the title have been replaced by aiming to finish in the top four but even that is looking a tough task unless Liverpool find a way to improve their poor starts in most games.
Player of the match
MeslierIllan Meslier
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
3.18
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
8.69
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number12Player nameAdamsAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
6.85
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forMilnerat 79'minutes
- 2Gomez
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forHendersonat 61'minutes
- 19ElliottSubstituted forJonesat 60'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 9Firmino
- 27Núñez
- 11Salah
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 14Henderson
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 25Kristensen
- 5Koch
- 6Cooper
- 21Struijk
- 12Adams
- 8Roca
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forGnontoat 72'minutes
- 7Aaronson
- 10SummervilleBooked at 90minsSubstituted forAylingat 90+1'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 3Firpo
- 9Bamford
- 14Llorente
- 22Robles
- 29Gnonto
- 30Gelhardt
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home14
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Milner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Luke Ayling replaces Crysencio Summerville.
Booking
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyler Adams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfried Gnonto.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darwin Núñez with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jordan Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
