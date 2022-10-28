Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney (right) has scored eight Premier League goals for Brentford this season. The entire Wolves team has managed just five.

TEAM NEWS

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard has returned to training following an Achilles injury and could make his first appearance since August.

Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey and Thomas Strakosha will be out until after the World Cup.

Diego Costa is expected to be fit for Wolves despite suffering a minor injury in midweek.

This game comes too soon for Tote Gomes, while there's no timeframe on Raul Jimenez's return.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides lost heavily last weekend but it is Brentford who I think will bounce back.

The Bees have been walloped on the road a couple of times now, but they are usually decent on their own patch. After losing 5-1 at Newcastle a few weeks back they then beat Brighton and drew with Chelsea at home, and I'd expect them to respond with another good result this time.

Wolves say their interim head coach Steve Davis has got the job until the New Year but the alarm bells must be ringing at Molineux.

They have got some talented players but they are now joint-bottom of the table and, after seeing them get thumped at home by Leicester, you start to worry about what might happen to them next.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Bees and Wolves have faced each other 12 times in the top flight, winning six games apiece.

Both of last season's Premier League encounters were won by the away team, including 2-1 for Wolves.

Brentford have won only two of their past eight league home games against Wolves, most recently by 3-0 in the Championship at Griffin Park in February 2016.

Brentford

Brentford's sole defeat in six Premier League home matches this season came against current league leaders Arsenal in September.

They have kept eight Premier League clean sheets at home in 2022, a record only bettered by Liverpool's tally of 10.

The Bees have failed to score in four of their six most recent games.

Ivan Toney has scored six of Brentford's last eight Premier League goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won only two of their past 19 Premier League matches, losing 12. They're currently on a run of five defeats in six.

They are winless in 10 Premier League away fixtures and have earned just one point on the road this season.

Wolves have lost all four of their Premier League games in London this season. They have never lost more than five top-flight away games in London in a season.

Steve Davis' side have failed to score more than once in any of their 12 league matches this campaign.

