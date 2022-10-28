Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O'Neil says goalkeeper Neto will be out for "the long term" because of a hamstring injury.

Dominic Solanke is likely to recover in time from the ankle issue that prompted his withdrawal against West Ham.

Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both started Tottenham's midweek Champions League game after missing the defeat by Newcastle.

Forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I haven't got a clue what to expect from Tottenham at the moment. I was at their draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday but I don't know which side of Spurs we will see here - the team that toiled for most of the first half, or the one that ended the game so strongly and almost won it.

It really doesn't help much that their manager Antonio Conte keeps sending out a message about them being tired, because their players might believe him. They now need a point against Marseille on Tuesday to reach the last 16 of the Champions League so they have to rotate here, and the pressure is on Conte to get that right.

It depends who plays - and I am really not convinced by Spurs from what I've seen of them lately anyway - but I think this one might go the same way as their last visit to the south coast, a 1-0 win at Brighton at the start of October.

Tottenham weren't great that day either, but they found a way to win.

Bournemouth feel hard done by with the VAR decisions that went against them in their defeat by West Ham on Monday, but they have now lost two games on the bounce.

The Cherries need something here and with my record of predicting their results this season, it is probably good news for them that I am saying they will lose.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's solitary win in 10 league matches against Tottenham was by 1-0 at home in May 2019 (D2, L7).

The most recent meeting was a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium in July 2020, when Spurs failed to register a shot on target.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost consecutive league matches, having been unbeaten in their first six under Gary O'Neil.

The Cherries failed to score in all five of their Premier League defeats this season.

O'Neil won only one of his 11 Premier League appearances as a player against Spurs, in Middlesbrough's 2-1 home victory on the opening day of the 2008-09 season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have lost successive league games under Antonio Conte for the second time, after a run of three from January to February.

They have earned 22 points out of a possible 24 in their eight fixtures this season against sides currently outside the top six.

Harry Kane has scored 10 Premier League goals in 2022-23, his highest total in a season before the end of October.

Son Heung-min needs one goal to move joint second with Teddy Sheringham as Spurs' all-time second-highest Premier League scorer with 97 goals.

