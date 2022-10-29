Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stevie May's shot deflects off Ash Taylor for the game's opening goal

St Johnstone inflicted Kilmarnock's first defeat in five matches as Ash Taylor's early own goal decided a closely-contest Scottish Premiership encounter.

Stevie May's shot ricocheted off defender Taylor after just four minutes, with neither side able to find an effective route to goal for the rest of the match.

The win is Callum Davidson's side's second in a row as they jump up to seventh, with Kilmarnock's first loss since October 1 leaving them in 10th.

Not even four minutes had been played when the scoring was opened. The in-form May gathered the ball on the edge of the area, twisted and turned before unleashing a strike that cannoned off Taylor's leg before squirming into the net.

It was all Kilmarnock after they fell behind and they went close through Kerr McInroy's venomous 25-yard strike that whistled narrowly past.

The home fans around McDiarmid Park held their collective breath at the start of the second half as Remi Matthews managed to swipe away a looping back pass from Alex Mitchell.

Matthews was then called into action again, this time by the opposition. Liam Donnelly nodded a set-piece back across goal that looked destined to be a goal but Matthews managed to spring across with his left arm outstretched to claw it away.

The home side's nerves were tested again as James Brown was flashed a red card for a heavy, lunging challenge but it was eventually downgraded to a yellow after a lengthy VAR review.

Donnelly thought he'd got one header over the line towards the end but the whistle was blown for a foul in the box as a deep corner was swung in. The on-field decision stood after some more VAR consultation.

Player of the match - Stevie May

The striker is enjoying a renaissance right now. He ran himself into the ground and was rewarded with the decisive goal

Kilmarnock's run comes to grinding halt - analysis

Plenty of stats favoured the visitors. More than 60% possession, a higher xG than St Johnstone, 157 passes into the final third, and 85 final third entries to the hosts' 55 - all of which point to a dominant attacking display.

However, they only had two shots on target. A damning indictment of their profligacy in the final third.

Callum Davidson had spoken of his side's increasing ability to win points despite their performances perhaps not being the best. They ticked that box again on Saturday.

The second half was better than the opening 45 but neither were overly inspiring, though. They played less than half the amount of passes into the opposition half as Kilmarnock did and their backs were against the wall for large spells.

But, they came out on top on the stat that matters the most.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Not sure comfortable would be the right word. It was a game, like the last couple, where I think there's a lot more to come from us.

"The pleasing thing for me is that it's six points from the last two games. There were certain aspects of the first half I wasn't pleased with but we managed to win 1-0."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: " think we were good enough to get something. We lose such a scabby goal; it's not even going towards goal - it's going back across the six-yard box and it hits off big Ash [Taylor].

"We scored what I feel is a legitimate goal. I don't see why VAR has to get involved in that. I don't think VAR should be involved in either incident."

