Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 0.
St Johnstone inflicted Kilmarnock's first defeat in five matches as Ash Taylor's early own goal decided a closely-contest Scottish Premiership encounter.
Stevie May's shot ricocheted off defender Taylor after just four minutes, with neither side able to find an effective route to goal for the rest of the match.
The win is Callum Davidson's side's second in a row as they jump up to seventh, with Kilmarnock's first loss since October 1 leaving them in 10th.
Not even four minutes had been played when the scoring was opened. The in-form May gathered the ball on the edge of the area, twisted and turned before unleashing a strike that cannoned off Taylor's leg before squirming into the net.
It was all Kilmarnock after they fell behind and they went close through Kerr McInroy's venomous 25-yard strike that whistled narrowly past.
The home fans around McDiarmid Park held their collective breath at the start of the second half as Remi Matthews managed to swipe away a looping back pass from Alex Mitchell.
Matthews was then called into action again, this time by the opposition. Liam Donnelly nodded a set-piece back across goal that looked destined to be a goal but Matthews managed to spring across with his left arm outstretched to claw it away.
The home side's nerves were tested again as James Brown was flashed a red card for a heavy, lunging challenge but it was eventually downgraded to a yellow after a lengthy VAR review.
Donnelly thought he'd got one header over the line towards the end but the whistle was blown for a foul in the box as a deep corner was swung in. The on-field decision stood after some more VAR consultation.
Player of the match - Stevie May
Kilmarnock's run comes to grinding halt - analysis
Plenty of stats favoured the visitors. More than 60% possession, a higher xG than St Johnstone, 157 passes into the final third, and 85 final third entries to the hosts' 55 - all of which point to a dominant attacking display.
However, they only had two shots on target. A damning indictment of their profligacy in the final third.
Callum Davidson had spoken of his side's increasing ability to win points despite their performances perhaps not being the best. They ticked that box again on Saturday.
The second half was better than the opening 45 but neither were overly inspiring, though. They played less than half the amount of passes into the opposition half as Kilmarnock did and their backs were against the wall for large spells.
But, they came out on top on the stat that matters the most.
What they said
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Not sure comfortable would be the right word. It was a game, like the last couple, where I think there's a lot more to come from us.
"The pleasing thing for me is that it's six points from the last two games. There were certain aspects of the first half I wasn't pleased with but we managed to win 1-0."
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: " think we were good enough to get something. We lose such a scabby goal; it's not even going towards goal - it's going back across the six-yard box and it hits off big Ash [Taylor].
"We scored what I feel is a legitimate goal. I don't see why VAR has to get involved in that. I don't think VAR should be involved in either incident."
What's next
St Johnstone host Rangers on Sunday 6 November (12:00 GMT), while Kilmarnock host Livingston on Friday 4 November (19:45).
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Matthews
- 5Mitchell
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 14Wright
- 22HallbergBooked at 90mins
- 13McGowan
- 2BrownBooked at 61mins
- 23CareySubstituted forWotherspoonat 74'minutes
- 37ClarkSubstituted forMcLennanat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7MayBooked at 90minsSubstituted forBairat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 10Wotherspoon
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 19Montgomery
- 21Crawford
- 26McLennan
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 34Phillips
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1Hemming
- 19Wright
- 6Stokes
- 5TaylorSubstituted forWalesat 90'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forMurrayat 75'minutes
- 2MayoSubstituted forDonnellyat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21McInroySubstituted forAlebiosuat 75'minutes
- 4Power
- 11Armstrong
- 27Cameron
- 10JonesSubstituted forShawat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dorsett
- 9Shaw
- 15Murray
- 18Waters
- 20Walker
- 22Donnelly
- 25Alebiosu
- 29Wales
- 31Polworth
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 3,995
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 0.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.
Booking
Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Stevie May.
Booking
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Bobby Wales replaces Ash Taylor.
Post update
(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Innes Cameron.
Player of the match
MitchellAlex Mitchell
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
4.94
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number21Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number1Player nameHemmingAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number29Player nameWalesAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number9Player nameShawAverage rating
4.68