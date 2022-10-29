Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers4AberdeenAberdeen1

Rangers 4-1 Aberdeen: Ibrox side deliver emphatic comeback win

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

John Lundstram's strike completed Rangers' first-half turnaround
John Lundstram's strike completed Rangers' first-half turnaround

Rangers delivered an emphatic comeback win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership to alleviate the pressure on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Connor Barron's first Aberdeen goal stunned Rangers, who had been booed off in their previous two home games.

But Antonio Colak and John Lundstram struck amid 19 first-half shots from the dominant hosts as they roared back.

James Tavernier added a third, then hit a post with a penalty, and Alfredo Morelos wrapped up the rout late on.

Van Bronckhorst's side are now within a point of leaders Celtic, who face Livingston on Sunday, while Aberdeen drop a place to fourth after their three-game winning run ended with a whimper.

Aberdeen were the form side coming into this, with manager Jim Goodwin talking up his side and noting Rangers were "not in a good place" amid underwhelming domestic displays and a nightmarish Champions League campaign.

Van Bronckhorst needed a big performances from his team, especially when their fragile confidence was tested early as Barron lashed into the net after Luis Lopes bamboozled the home defence with a weaving run.

The response was thunderous. Rangers were level within six minutes as Lundstram's pass sliced the visitors open and Malik Tillman rolled the ball across for Colak to tuck in his 14th of the season. Ibrox erupted and the hosts never looked back.

Lundstram fired them ahead on the stroke of half-time when Ben Davies squared for the midfielder after Kelle Roos couldn't hold a Tavernier effort.

Rangers' incessant pressure told again when Borna Barisic - on for the injured Ridvan Yilmaz - swung in a cross and Tavernier planted a header into the bottom corner.

The skipper failed from the spot, bouncing his strike off the post after a Jayden Richardson handball led to a penalty awarded after a VAR check.

Rangers could have had a handful more goals, such was their glut of chances, but had to settle for substitute Morelos tapping in at the back post.

Player of the match - Malik Tillman

The forward revelled in the space afford by Aberdeen's defence and provided the assist for Colak's goal
The forward revelled in the space afford by Aberdeen's defence and provided the assist for Colak's goal

What's next?

Rangers are back at Ibrox on Tuesday for their final Champions League outing against Ajax (20:00 GMT) then head to Perth to face St Johnstone in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00).

Aberdeen experiment with Friday night football when Hibs come to Pittodrie (19:30).

More to follow.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 38King
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forArfieldat 45'minutes
  • 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 8'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 19Sands
  • 30Sakala
  • 71Tillman
  • 14Kent
  • 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 17Matondo
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 29McCann
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 44Devine

Aberdeen

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 16RamadaniBooked at 36mins
  • 25RichardsonSubstituted forCoulsonat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8BarronSubstituted forDuncanat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Clarkson
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forBesuijenat 70'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forRamírezat 77'minutes
  • 11de Barros Lopes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 10Besuijen
  • 15Watkins
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 33Kennedy
  • 99Ramírez
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
49,365

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home36
Away5
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malik Tillman (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos with a cross following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Duncan.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen).

  10. Booking

    Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).

  13. Post update

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez replaces Bojan Miovski.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.22

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.21

  3. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.43

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.09

  5. Squad number3Player nameYilmaz
    Average rating

    4.66

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.32

  7. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    5.15

  8. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.68

  9. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    5.32

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.03

  11. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.19

Substitutes

  1. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.12

  3. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    6.48

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    6.01

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    5.23

  4. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    5.69

  5. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    5.41

  7. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    5.92

  8. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.64

  9. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    5.55

  10. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.56

  11. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    6.03

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    3.69

  2. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    3.85

  3. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    3.82

  4. Squad number99Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    3.39

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1110013993030
2Rangers1292131112029
3Hibernian136251716120
4Aberdeen126152320319
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Motherwell135171616016
7St Johnstone135171417-316
8Livingston11515913-416
9Hearts114251820-214
10Kilmarnock13337920-1112
11Ross County12237620-149
12Dundee Utd132381126-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport