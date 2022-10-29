Match ends, Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1.
Rangers delivered an emphatic comeback win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership to alleviate the pressure on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Connor Barron's first Aberdeen goal stunned Rangers, who had been booed off in their previous two home games.
But Antonio Colak and John Lundstram struck amid 19 first-half shots from the dominant hosts as they roared back.
James Tavernier added a third, then hit a post with a penalty, and Alfredo Morelos wrapped up the rout late on.
Van Bronckhorst's side are now within a point of leaders Celtic, who face Livingston on Sunday, while Aberdeen drop a place to fourth after their three-game winning run ended with a whimper.
Aberdeen were the form side coming into this, with manager Jim Goodwin talking up his side and noting Rangers were "not in a good place" amid underwhelming domestic displays and a nightmarish Champions League campaign.
Van Bronckhorst needed a big performances from his team, especially when their fragile confidence was tested early as Barron lashed into the net after Luis Lopes bamboozled the home defence with a weaving run.
The response was thunderous. Rangers were level within six minutes as Lundstram's pass sliced the visitors open and Malik Tillman rolled the ball across for Colak to tuck in his 14th of the season. Ibrox erupted and the hosts never looked back.
Lundstram fired them ahead on the stroke of half-time when Ben Davies squared for the midfielder after Kelle Roos couldn't hold a Tavernier effort.
Rangers' incessant pressure told again when Borna Barisic - on for the injured Ridvan Yilmaz - swung in a cross and Tavernier planted a header into the bottom corner.
The skipper failed from the spot, bouncing his strike off the post after a Jayden Richardson handball led to a penalty awarded after a VAR check.
Rangers could have had a handful more goals, such was their glut of chances, but had to settle for substitute Morelos tapping in at the back post.
Player of the match - Malik Tillman
What's next?
Rangers are back at Ibrox on Tuesday for their final Champions League outing against Ajax (20:00 GMT) then head to Perth to face St Johnstone in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00).
Aberdeen experiment with Friday night football when Hibs come to Pittodrie (19:30).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 38King
- 26DaviesSubstituted forArfieldat 45'minutes
- 3YilmazSubstituted forBarisicat 8'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 19Sands
- 30Sakala
- 71Tillman
- 14Kent
- 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Davis
- 17Matondo
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 29McCann
- 31Barisic
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
Aberdeen
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 24Roos
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 16RamadaniBooked at 36mins
- 25RichardsonSubstituted forCoulsonat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8BarronSubstituted forDuncanat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Clarkson
- 3MacKenzieSubstituted forBesuijenat 70'minutes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forRamírezat 77'minutes
- 11de Barros Lopes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 10Besuijen
- 15Watkins
- 22Coulson
- 23Duncan
- 28Milne
- 33Kennedy
- 99Ramírez
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 49,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home36
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Malik Tillman (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Duncan.
Post update
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Post update
Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen).
Booking
Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen).
Post update
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez replaces Bojan Miovski.
Post update
Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).
