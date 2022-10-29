Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

John Lundstram's strike completed Rangers' first-half turnaround

Rangers delivered an emphatic comeback win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership to alleviate the pressure on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Connor Barron's first Aberdeen goal stunned Rangers, who had been booed off in their previous two home games.

But Antonio Colak and John Lundstram struck amid 19 first-half shots from the dominant hosts as they roared back.

James Tavernier added a third, then hit a post with a penalty, and Alfredo Morelos wrapped up the rout late on.

Van Bronckhorst's side are now within a point of leaders Celtic, who face Livingston on Sunday, while Aberdeen drop a place to fourth after their three-game winning run ended with a whimper.

Aberdeen were the form side coming into this, with manager Jim Goodwin talking up his side and noting Rangers were "not in a good place" amid underwhelming domestic displays and a nightmarish Champions League campaign.

Van Bronckhorst needed a big performances from his team, especially when their fragile confidence was tested early as Barron lashed into the net after Luis Lopes bamboozled the home defence with a weaving run.

The response was thunderous. Rangers were level within six minutes as Lundstram's pass sliced the visitors open and Malik Tillman rolled the ball across for Colak to tuck in his 14th of the season. Ibrox erupted and the hosts never looked back.

Lundstram fired them ahead on the stroke of half-time when Ben Davies squared for the midfielder after Kelle Roos couldn't hold a Tavernier effort.

Rangers' incessant pressure told again when Borna Barisic - on for the injured Ridvan Yilmaz - swung in a cross and Tavernier planted a header into the bottom corner.

The skipper failed from the spot, bouncing his strike off the post after a Jayden Richardson handball led to a penalty awarded after a VAR check.

Rangers could have had a handful more goals, such was their glut of chances, but had to settle for substitute Morelos tapping in at the back post.

Player of the match - Malik Tillman

The forward revelled in the space afford by Aberdeen's defence and provided the assist for Colak's goal

What's next?

Rangers are back at Ibrox on Tuesday for their final Champions League outing against Ajax (20:00 GMT) then head to Perth to face St Johnstone in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00).

Aberdeen experiment with Friday night football when Hibs come to Pittodrie (19:30).

