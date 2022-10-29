Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt saw red following this challenge on Sean Goss

Ten-man Dundee United slipped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after Sondre Solholm's header gave Motherwell a first win in five games.

The defender's effort should have been saved by returning goalkeeper Mark Birighitti but the Australian could only pushed the ball into the air and behind him into the net.

Former Motherwell striker Tony Watt was then sent off after a high challenge on Sean Goss, the decision coming after referee John Beaton was asked to review the decision by the VAR officials.

Liam Fox's side now drop below Ross County on goal difference, with the Dingwall team playing Hearts on Sunday.

Steven Fletcher almost marked his return to the United starting XI with an unbelievable goal when he bicycle kicked an effort inches wide in the first five minutes.

Birighitti - who hadn't started since August - made a great save to deny Connor Shields, before the striker blazed a golden chance over from all of seven yards.

The Australian wasn't nearly as strong for the Motherwell goal, though. Solholm's header was planted straight at him, but his palm wasn't strong enough and the ball looped over his head and over the line.

Things went from bad to worse when Watt - eventually - saw red. Play initially continued following his challenge on Goss, but VAR official David Munro advised John Beaton to have another look. After watching it back, the referee went to his top pocket.

Despite the man disadvantage, United had the better of it in the second half.

The best chance fell to Ian Harkes, when the American got on the end of a flowing United move down the left, but Liam Kelly denied him with a superb reaction save.

The final 20 minutes went by without a single shot, as Motherwell held on to a valuable three points - their first since the start of October.

Player of the match - Craig Sibbald

An all-action performance from the wiry midfielder, who didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

United slide as steely Motherwell hold on - analysis

A very even game between two sides absolutely desperate for a win, but only one was clinical - and even then, it came with a big helping hand from Birighitti.

United's biggest chance came when they were down to 10 men, and they ultimately produced almost nothing from the crosses they launched into the box.

It was a worrying display for Liam Fox. A home game against a fragile Motherwell side, this was one they needed to turn up for and they didn't.

A win is a win for Stevie Hammell. He talked about his side being clinical before the game. They got a little lucky.

What they said

Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "I need to be careful what I say. The footage the referee has seen, it looks like a red card. I've also seen other images and other footage that put a fair bit of doubt whether it actually is a red card.

"It's always difficult to talk about positives when you've not taken anything from the game. The second half, I was really pleased with. They were brave on the ball. If they give me that attitude and application all the time, we'll be okay."

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "There is relief. Towards the end, you could see it in the boys, there was a bit of nervousness. It was a massive game for us and it was about getting over the line and we did that.

"At the start of the game, we miss a few chances. We thought 'here we go again'. The most important thing wasn't the performance, it was the result and the points."

What's next?

Dundee United head to Glasgow next Saturday to face leaders Celtic, while Motherwell go to Tynecastle on Sunday to take on Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).

