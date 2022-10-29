Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United0MotherwellMotherwell1

Dundee United 0-1 Motherwell: 10-man hosts bottom after defeat

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt saw red following this challenge on Sean Goss
Tony Watt saw red following this challenge on Sean Goss

Ten-man Dundee United slipped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after Sondre Solholm's header gave Motherwell a first win in five games.

The defender's effort should have been saved by returning goalkeeper Mark Birighitti but the Australian could only pushed the ball into the air and behind him into the net.

Former Motherwell striker Tony Watt was then sent off after a high challenge on Sean Goss, the decision coming after referee John Beaton was asked to review the decision by the VAR officials.

Liam Fox's side now drop below Ross County on goal difference, with the Dingwall team playing Hearts on Sunday.

Steven Fletcher almost marked his return to the United starting XI with an unbelievable goal when he bicycle kicked an effort inches wide in the first five minutes.

Birighitti - who hadn't started since August - made a great save to deny Connor Shields, before the striker blazed a golden chance over from all of seven yards.

The Australian wasn't nearly as strong for the Motherwell goal, though. Solholm's header was planted straight at him, but his palm wasn't strong enough and the ball looped over his head and over the line.

Things went from bad to worse when Watt - eventually - saw red. Play initially continued following his challenge on Goss, but VAR official David Munro advised John Beaton to have another look. After watching it back, the referee went to his top pocket.

Despite the man disadvantage, United had the better of it in the second half.

The best chance fell to Ian Harkes, when the American got on the end of a flowing United move down the left, but Liam Kelly denied him with a superb reaction save.

The final 20 minutes went by without a single shot, as Motherwell held on to a valuable three points - their first since the start of October.

Player of the match - Craig Sibbald

An all-action performance from the wiry midfielder, who didn't deserve to be on the losing side.
An all-action performance from the wiry midfielder, who didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

United slide as steely Motherwell hold on - analysis

A very even game between two sides absolutely desperate for a win, but only one was clinical - and even then, it came with a big helping hand from Birighitti.

United's biggest chance came when they were down to 10 men, and they ultimately produced almost nothing from the crosses they launched into the box.

It was a worrying display for Liam Fox. A home game against a fragile Motherwell side, this was one they needed to turn up for and they didn't.

A win is a win for Stevie Hammell. He talked about his side being clinical before the game. They got a little lucky.

What they said

Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "I need to be careful what I say. The footage the referee has seen, it looks like a red card. I've also seen other images and other footage that put a fair bit of doubt whether it actually is a red card.

"It's always difficult to talk about positives when you've not taken anything from the game. The second half, I was really pleased with. They were brave on the ball. If they give me that attitude and application all the time, we'll be okay."

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "There is relief. Towards the end, you could see it in the boys, there was a bit of nervousness. It was a massive game for us and it was about getting over the line and we did that.

"At the start of the game, we miss a few chances. We thought 'here we go again'. The most important thing wasn't the performance, it was the result and the points."

What's next?

Dundee United head to Glasgow next Saturday to face leaders Celtic, while Motherwell go to Tynecastle on Sunday to take on Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forAnakuat 75'minutes
  • 18McGrathSubstituted forPawlettat 82'minutes
  • 19LevittSubstituted forHarkesat 45'minutes
  • 14Sibbald
  • 16Behich
  • 32WattBooked at 40mins
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 10Djoum
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 23Harkes

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 15JohansenSubstituted forMugabiat 60'minutes
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMaguireat 74'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forCorneliusat 60'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forMorrisat 75'minutes
  • 17McKinstry
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 21Moult
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
7,581

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 0, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stuart McKinstry.

  4. Post update

    Matt Penney (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

  11. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Jamie McGrath.

  13. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sadat Anaku (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Josh Morris (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  18. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Kieran Freeman.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Josh Morris replaces Blair Spittal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.72

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.22

  2. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.70

  4. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.62

  5. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    5.42

  6. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    5.39

  7. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    5.34

  9. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.33

  10. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.21

  11. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    5.15

  12. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    4.63

  13. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    4.45

  14. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    4.39

  15. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    4.08

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.72

  2. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.09

  3. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.06

  4. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.94

  5. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    3.85

  6. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    3.67

  7. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.63

  8. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    3.56

  9. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    3.56

  10. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    3.42

  11. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.26

  12. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    2.58

  13. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.43

  14. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.29

  15. Squad number23Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    2.08

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1110013993030
2Rangers1292131112029
3Hibernian136251716120
4Aberdeen126152320319
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Motherwell135171616016
7St Johnstone135171417-316
8Livingston11515913-416
9Hearts114251820-214
10Kilmarnock13337920-1112
11Ross County12237620-149
12Dundee Utd132381126-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport