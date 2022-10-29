Match ends, Dundee United 0, Motherwell 1.
Ten-man Dundee United slipped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after Sondre Solholm's header gave Motherwell a first win in five games.
The defender's effort should have been saved by returning goalkeeper Mark Birighitti but the Australian could only pushed the ball into the air and behind him into the net.
Former Motherwell striker Tony Watt was then sent off after a high challenge on Sean Goss, the decision coming after referee John Beaton was asked to review the decision by the VAR officials.
Liam Fox's side now drop below Ross County on goal difference, with the Dingwall team playing Hearts on Sunday.
Steven Fletcher almost marked his return to the United starting XI with an unbelievable goal when he bicycle kicked an effort inches wide in the first five minutes.
Birighitti - who hadn't started since August - made a great save to deny Connor Shields, before the striker blazed a golden chance over from all of seven yards.
The Australian wasn't nearly as strong for the Motherwell goal, though. Solholm's header was planted straight at him, but his palm wasn't strong enough and the ball looped over his head and over the line.
Things went from bad to worse when Watt - eventually - saw red. Play initially continued following his challenge on Goss, but VAR official David Munro advised John Beaton to have another look. After watching it back, the referee went to his top pocket.
Despite the man disadvantage, United had the better of it in the second half.
The best chance fell to Ian Harkes, when the American got on the end of a flowing United move down the left, but Liam Kelly denied him with a superb reaction save.
The final 20 minutes went by without a single shot, as Motherwell held on to a valuable three points - their first since the start of October.
Player of the match - Craig Sibbald
United slide as steely Motherwell hold on - analysis
A very even game between two sides absolutely desperate for a win, but only one was clinical - and even then, it came with a big helping hand from Birighitti.
United's biggest chance came when they were down to 10 men, and they ultimately produced almost nothing from the crosses they launched into the box.
It was a worrying display for Liam Fox. A home game against a fragile Motherwell side, this was one they needed to turn up for and they didn't.
A win is a win for Stevie Hammell. He talked about his side being clinical before the game. They got a little lucky.
What they said
Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "I need to be careful what I say. The footage the referee has seen, it looks like a red card. I've also seen other images and other footage that put a fair bit of doubt whether it actually is a red card.
"It's always difficult to talk about positives when you've not taken anything from the game. The second half, I was really pleased with. They were brave on the ball. If they give me that attitude and application all the time, we'll be okay."
Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "There is relief. Towards the end, you could see it in the boys, there was a bit of nervousness. It was a massive game for us and it was about getting over the line and we did that.
"At the start of the game, we miss a few chances. We thought 'here we go again'. The most important thing wasn't the performance, it was the result and the points."
What's next?
Dundee United head to Glasgow next Saturday to face leaders Celtic, while Motherwell go to Tynecastle on Sunday to take on Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 3McMann
- 22FreemanSubstituted forAnakuat 75'minutes
- 18McGrathSubstituted forPawlettat 82'minutes
- 19LevittSubstituted forHarkesat 45'minutes
- 14Sibbald
- 16Behich
- 32WattBooked at 40mins
- 9FletcherSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 10Djoum
- 13Eriksson
- 15Middleton
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 23Harkes
Motherwell
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 15JohansenSubstituted forMugabiat 60'minutes
- 4Lamie
- 24Penney
- 8SlatteryBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMaguireat 74'minutes
- 27Goss
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forCorneliusat 60'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forMorrisat 75'minutes
- 17McKinstry
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 18Cornelius
- 21Moult
- 23Morris
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 7,581
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 0, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stuart McKinstry.
Post update
Matt Penney (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).
Post update
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Post update
Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).
Post update
Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Jamie McGrath.
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sadat Anaku (Dundee United).
Post update
Josh Morris (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Kieran Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Josh Morris replaces Blair Spittal.
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
4.08
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number24Player namePenneyAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
2.58
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
2.43
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
2.29
- Squad number23Player nameMorrisAverage rating
2.08