Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian3St MirrenSt Mirren0

Hibernian 3-0 St Mirren: Lee Johnson's side up to third with emphatic win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Mykola Kukharevych
Mykola Kukharevych scored Hibs' second goal

Hibernian ended a three-game losing streak and moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership with an emphatic victory at home against St Mirren.

Martin Boyle's penalty in first-half stoppage time put them in front, after Mykola's Kukharevych's early strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Kukharevych finished a fantastic Hibs move after the break, and then Ewan Henderson's beautiful strike killed the game as St Mirren struggled.

Stephen Robinson's side drop to fifth, but are only a point behind Hibs with a game in hand.

Only Celtic and Rangers have won more Premiership games in 2022 than St Mirren, a side who have been quietly consistent this season and arrived at Easter Road with six wins in their last nine.

But after an end-to-end opening in which Jonah Ayunga and Curtis Main forced good saves from David Marshall, they struggled to seriously test Hibs, and did not show their usual defensive discipline.

Instead it was Hibs, under pressure after three straight losses, who played some eye-catching football.

They were unlucky when Kukharevych's effort was ruled out after Joe Newell's defence-splitting pass to Marijan Cabraja set the wheels in motion on a fine move. But a lengthy check spotted the Croatian had made his run too early.

But VAR ruled in Hibs favour before the first half was up, when referee Don Robertson penalised Richard Tait for handball after an on-field review.

Boyle stuck the penalty away for his first goal for five league games, but worryingly for Hibs had to depart in the second-half after picking up an injury.

That did not derail them, though, as they clinched the second goal they craved. A lovely one-touch combination put Kukharevych in behind, and the Ukrainian outmuscled Alex Gogic before curling into the far corner.

Henderson added the final flourish by caressing a beautiful shot into the top corner after substitute Elias Melkersen's cross was blocked into his path on the edge of the box.

Player of the match - Mykola Kukharevych

Hibs Mykola Kukharevych celebrates making it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and St Mirren at Easter Road,
The Ukranian youngster was a nuisance to St Mirren throughout, managing 10 touches in their box and a fantastic goal

Hibs put in convincing display - analysis

Hibs manager Johnson spoke about "positive signs" with his team pre-match, which was a bold statement given they came into this game on the back of three straight defeats.

But this was the most convincing his side have been all season as they played some lovely one-touch football, and crucially were able to find the back of the net in style.

Kukharevych looks a real find as he added his second goal in as many games, having torn around the pitch all game. The strength and poise for his goal was mightily impressive.

Henderson has been used sparingly of late but was good in midfield alongside Newell. Overall, there is plenty to build on.

As for St Mirren, Robinson will be disappointed with their defensive efforts. He preached discipline and focus before the match, but his side were strangely open.

It might have played in their favour had Main or Ayunga made sure they got the first goal, but when it went to Hibs there was not much sense of a comeback.

Still, the Paisely side have started well and put this one down as a bad day at the office.

What's next?

Hibs are away to Aberdeen in a dose of Friday night football (19:30 GMT), while St Mirren are away to Ross County the next day (15:00).

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MarshallBooked at 49mins
  • 5PorteousBooked at 71minsSubstituted forFishat 79'minutes
  • 33Bushiri
  • 4Hanlon
  • 12Cadden
  • 18HendersonSubstituted forCampbellat 68'minutes
  • 6Kenneh
  • 11Newell
  • 3CabrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 78'minutes
  • 77BoyleSubstituted forMelkersenat 54'minutes
  • 99KukharevychSubstituted forYouanat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 16Stevenson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 23Youan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Fish
  • 32Campbell
  • 47Aiken

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 73'minutes
  • 22Fraser
  • 13GogicBooked at 38mins
  • 18DunneBooked at 72minsSubstituted forHendersonat 81'minutes
  • 2TaitBooked at 45minsSubstituted forShaughnessyat 45'minutes
  • 17BaccusSubstituted forKiltieat 73'minutes
  • 16Erhahon
  • 6O'Hara
  • 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 70'minutes
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 12Henderson
  • 15Reid
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky
  • 32Kenny
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
15,256

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 3, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 3, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ethan Erhahon with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Jay Henderson replaces Charles Dunne because of an injury.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Élie Youan replaces Mykola Kukharevych because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. William Fish replaces Ryan Porteous.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Marijan Cabraja.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  13. Post update

    Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Elias Melkersen (Hibernian).

  19. Post update

    Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Ryan Strain.

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    7.24

  5. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.76

  7. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    6.95

  8. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    6.97

  10. Squad number77Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    7.59

  11. Squad number99Player nameKukharevych
    Average rating

    7.53

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    7.35

  3. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    7.20

  4. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    7.51

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.82

  2. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.57

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.33

  4. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.00

  5. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.38

  6. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    4.84

  7. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    5.03

  8. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    5.41

  9. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.49

  10. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    5.13

  11. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    5.45

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    4.10

  3. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    4.11

  4. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    3.88

  5. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    3.75

