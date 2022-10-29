Match ends, Hibernian 3, St. Mirren 0.
Hibernian ended a three-game losing streak and moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership with an emphatic victory at home against St Mirren.
Martin Boyle's penalty in first-half stoppage time put them in front, after Mykola's Kukharevych's early strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.
Kukharevych finished a fantastic Hibs move after the break, and then Ewan Henderson's beautiful strike killed the game as St Mirren struggled.
Stephen Robinson's side drop to fifth, but are only a point behind Hibs with a game in hand.
Only Celtic and Rangers have won more Premiership games in 2022 than St Mirren, a side who have been quietly consistent this season and arrived at Easter Road with six wins in their last nine.
But after an end-to-end opening in which Jonah Ayunga and Curtis Main forced good saves from David Marshall, they struggled to seriously test Hibs, and did not show their usual defensive discipline.
Instead it was Hibs, under pressure after three straight losses, who played some eye-catching football.
They were unlucky when Kukharevych's effort was ruled out after Joe Newell's defence-splitting pass to Marijan Cabraja set the wheels in motion on a fine move. But a lengthy check spotted the Croatian had made his run too early.
But VAR ruled in Hibs favour before the first half was up, when referee Don Robertson penalised Richard Tait for handball after an on-field review.
Boyle stuck the penalty away for his first goal for five league games, but worryingly for Hibs had to depart in the second-half after picking up an injury.
That did not derail them, though, as they clinched the second goal they craved. A lovely one-touch combination put Kukharevych in behind, and the Ukrainian outmuscled Alex Gogic before curling into the far corner.
Henderson added the final flourish by caressing a beautiful shot into the top corner after substitute Elias Melkersen's cross was blocked into his path on the edge of the box.
Player of the match - Mykola Kukharevych
Hibs put in convincing display - analysis
Hibs manager Johnson spoke about "positive signs" with his team pre-match, which was a bold statement given they came into this game on the back of three straight defeats.
But this was the most convincing his side have been all season as they played some lovely one-touch football, and crucially were able to find the back of the net in style.
Kukharevych looks a real find as he added his second goal in as many games, having torn around the pitch all game. The strength and poise for his goal was mightily impressive.
Henderson has been used sparingly of late but was good in midfield alongside Newell. Overall, there is plenty to build on.
As for St Mirren, Robinson will be disappointed with their defensive efforts. He preached discipline and focus before the match, but his side were strangely open.
It might have played in their favour had Main or Ayunga made sure they got the first goal, but when it went to Hibs there was not much sense of a comeback.
Still, the Paisely side have started well and put this one down as a bad day at the office.
What's next?
Hibs are away to Aberdeen in a dose of Friday night football (19:30 GMT), while St Mirren are away to Ross County the next day (15:00).
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-5-2
- 1MarshallBooked at 49mins
- 5PorteousBooked at 71minsSubstituted forFishat 79'minutes
- 33Bushiri
- 4Hanlon
- 12Cadden
- 18HendersonSubstituted forCampbellat 68'minutes
- 6Kenneh
- 11Newell
- 3CabrajaSubstituted forStevensonat 78'minutes
- 77BoyleSubstituted forMelkersenat 54'minutes
- 99KukharevychSubstituted forYouanat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 16Stevenson
- 20Melkersen
- 23Youan
- 24McGregor
- 25Fish
- 32Campbell
- 47Aiken
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23StrainSubstituted forFlynnat 73'minutes
- 22Fraser
- 13GogicBooked at 38mins
- 18DunneBooked at 72minsSubstituted forHendersonat 81'minutes
- 2TaitBooked at 45minsSubstituted forShaughnessyat 45'minutes
- 17BaccusSubstituted forKiltieat 73'minutes
- 16Erhahon
- 6O'Hara
- 7AyungaSubstituted forGreiveat 70'minutes
- 10Main
Substitutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 11Kiltie
- 12Henderson
- 15Reid
- 21Greive
- 27Urminsky
- 32Kenny
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 15,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
