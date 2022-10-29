Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Mykola Kukharevych scored Hibs' second goal

Hibernian ended a three-game losing streak and moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership with an emphatic victory at home against St Mirren.

Martin Boyle's penalty in first-half stoppage time put them in front, after Mykola's Kukharevych's early strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Kukharevych finished a fantastic Hibs move after the break, and then Ewan Henderson's beautiful strike killed the game as St Mirren struggled.

Stephen Robinson's side drop to fifth, but are only a point behind Hibs with a game in hand.

Only Celtic and Rangers have won more Premiership games in 2022 than St Mirren, a side who have been quietly consistent this season and arrived at Easter Road with six wins in their last nine.

But after an end-to-end opening in which Jonah Ayunga and Curtis Main forced good saves from David Marshall, they struggled to seriously test Hibs, and did not show their usual defensive discipline.

Instead it was Hibs, under pressure after three straight losses, who played some eye-catching football.

They were unlucky when Kukharevych's effort was ruled out after Joe Newell's defence-splitting pass to Marijan Cabraja set the wheels in motion on a fine move. But a lengthy check spotted the Croatian had made his run too early.

But VAR ruled in Hibs favour before the first half was up, when referee Don Robertson penalised Richard Tait for handball after an on-field review.

Boyle stuck the penalty away for his first goal for five league games, but worryingly for Hibs had to depart in the second-half after picking up an injury.

That did not derail them, though, as they clinched the second goal they craved. A lovely one-touch combination put Kukharevych in behind, and the Ukrainian outmuscled Alex Gogic before curling into the far corner.

Henderson added the final flourish by caressing a beautiful shot into the top corner after substitute Elias Melkersen's cross was blocked into his path on the edge of the box.

Player of the match - Mykola Kukharevych

The Ukranian youngster was a nuisance to St Mirren throughout, managing 10 touches in their box and a fantastic goal

Hibs put in convincing display - analysis

Hibs manager Johnson spoke about "positive signs" with his team pre-match, which was a bold statement given they came into this game on the back of three straight defeats.

But this was the most convincing his side have been all season as they played some lovely one-touch football, and crucially were able to find the back of the net in style.

Kukharevych looks a real find as he added his second goal in as many games, having torn around the pitch all game. The strength and poise for his goal was mightily impressive.

Henderson has been used sparingly of late but was good in midfield alongside Newell. Overall, there is plenty to build on.

As for St Mirren, Robinson will be disappointed with their defensive efforts. He preached discipline and focus before the match, but his side were strangely open.

It might have played in their favour had Main or Ayunga made sure they got the first goal, but when it went to Hibs there was not much sense of a comeback.

Still, the Paisely side have started well and put this one down as a bad day at the office.

What's next?

Hibs are away to Aberdeen in a dose of Friday night football (19:30 GMT), while St Mirren are away to Ross County the next day (15:00).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 3-5-2 1 Marshall 5 Porteous 33 Bushiri 4 Hanlon 12 Cadden 18 Henderson 6 Kenneh 11 Newell 3 Cabraja 77 Boyle 99 Kukharevych 1 Marshall Booked at 49mins

5 Porteous Booked at 71mins Substituted for Fish at 79' minutes

33 Bushiri

4 Hanlon

12 Cadden

18 Henderson Substituted for Campbell at 68' minutes

6 Kenneh

11 Newell

3 Cabraja Substituted for Stevenson at 78' minutes

77 Boyle Substituted for Melkersen at 54' minutes

99 Kukharevych Substituted for Youan at 79' minutes Substitutes 10 Vieira Tavares

13 Schofield

16 Stevenson

20 Melkersen

23 Youan

24 McGregor

25 Fish

32 Campbell

47 Aiken St Mirren Formation 5-3-2 1 Carson 23 Strain 22 Fraser 13 Gogic 18 Dunne 2 Tait 17 Baccus 16 Erhahon 6 O'Hara 7 Ayunga 10 Main 1 Carson

23 Strain Substituted for Flynn at 73' minutes

22 Fraser

13 Gogic Booked at 38mins

18 Dunne Booked at 72mins Substituted for Henderson at 81' minutes

2 Tait Booked at 45mins Substituted for Shaughnessy at 45' minutes

17 Baccus Substituted for Kiltie at 73' minutes

16 Erhahon

6 O'Hara

7 Ayunga Substituted for Greive at 70' minutes

10 Main Substitutes 4 Shaughnessy

8 Flynn

9 Brophy

11 Kiltie

12 Henderson

15 Reid

21 Greive

27 Urminsky

