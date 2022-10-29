Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford City v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1511312591636
2Stevenage1611232314935
3Northampton1694328181031
4Mansfield158342316727
5Salford158341912727
6Swindon167631815327
7Bradford157532012826
8Barrow158161816225
9Tranmere157351811724
10Carlisle156632116524
11Grimsby156541712523
12Doncaster166461921-222
13Walsall165562016420
14Crewe154741517-219
15Sutton United165471620-419
16Stockport155371819-118
17Wimbledon154471722-516
18Newport164391419-515
19Crawley153481727-1013
20Gillingham15276616-1013
21Harrogate153391221-912
22Rochdale153391222-1012
23Colchester152491221-910
24Hartlepool161691329-169
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC