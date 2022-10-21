Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City lost ground in the race for the League of Ireland title as they slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at the Brandywell.

A low-key first half saw the sides head in goalless at the break.

Jack Moylan fired Shels in front after 70 minutes after a misplaced pass from Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Joe Thomson carved out an equaliser but Derry are now eight points behind Shamrock Rovers, who came from behind to beat St Pat's 4-1 in Tallaght.

After nine straight wins Derry took on Shels in a dress rehearsal for the upcoming FAI Cup final.

It was a lacklustre affair in truth in the first half with the visitors unwilling to show their hand.

Jamie McGonigle found a yard of space but fired wide for the home side.

Kameron Ledwidge forced Maher into a save at the other end in a half of few chances.

Shelbourne were 2-1 winners at the Brandywell back in April while Derry were on a six-game winning run in the league without conceding - a streak that started with a 1-0 win at Tolka Park.

It was Damian Duff's side that did take the lead however as Moylan pounced on a loose pass from Maher and crashed the ball into the roof of the net.

On 84 minutes the Candystripes responded as Thomson got onto the end of a Cameron Dummigan cross.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side almost clinched the win late on when Thomson hit the post before Mark Connolly went close with a header.

It finished level though with Derry's title race all but over it would seem.