Irish Premier Division: Derry City's title hopes fade after draw with Shelbourne
Derry City lost ground in the race for the League of Ireland title as they slipped to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at the Brandywell.
A low-key first half saw the sides head in goalless at the break.
Jack Moylan fired Shels in front after 70 minutes after a misplaced pass from Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher.
Joe Thomson carved out an equaliser but Derry are now eight points behind Shamrock Rovers, who came from behind to beat St Pat's 4-1 in Tallaght.
More to follow.