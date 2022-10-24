Celtic drew 1-1 away to Shakhtar Donestk on matchday two in Group F

Champions League: Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 25 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds and follow live on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou aims to turn the promise of previous Champions League outings into "something tangible" at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

With just one point from four Group F games, Celtic need victory to have any chance of catching the Ukrainians for a Europa League spot.

Shakhtar remain in the running for a place in the last 16.

"It's must-win in terms of continuing in Europe and the mission is to try and keep it alive," said Postecoglou.

"Just because I think we deserve something it doesn't mean that we automatically get it or you feel like you are owed something.

"My thought process around the whole thing is if you keep creating chances then eventually you will get your reward. For us, that's the key. We've just got to tackle it in the same manner, put pressure on the opposition.

"The idea is that we turn this atmosphere and the uniqueness of support we have into something tangible - and that's getting results at this level, but it's the hardest form of club football to crack."

Celtic enjoyed good displays against Real Madrid and RB Leipzig for an hour or so in Glasgow, only to fall away, while it was a similar story away to Leipzig.

The points were shared with Shakhtar in Warsaw on an evening when the best openings came Celtic's way.

"This year has been about testing ourselves," added Postecoglou, who like most of his players is experiencing in the tournament for the first time.

"We know the areas where we have fallen short, but we've gone about it exactly the way I wanted us to. This is another opportunity to be the kind of football team we want to be against the best opposition club football has to offer."

Shakhtar are unbeaten in domestic competition since Ukrainian football resumed amid the country's conflict with Russia. After an opening draw, they have won six straight games.

That leaves the visitors with one solitary defeat this term, a 2-1 loss away Real Madrid, having held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw in Poland on their most recent Champions League outing.

Team news

David Turnbull returns from injury but the game comes too soon for Celtic pair Jota and Carl Starfelt, who are close to regaining match fitness.

Former Celtic winger Maryan Shved is a doubt for Shakhtar, along with midfielder Oleg Ocheretko and right-back Yukhym Konoplya.

What they said

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart: "We always play to win and we will approach it in the same aggressive way. We're ready for another high quality game.

"We've been well and truly in games and had chances to take control but, at the top level, it's not about the chances you create, it's about the ones you put away. It's been about huge moments and our opponents have seized those moments, but we are not far away.

"We want to make a good impression and it's important for the club to be in Europe for as long as possible. These nights are special and we want to give back, but I think the supporters understand what we are putting in."

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Match stats