Napoli's 1-0 win over Roma on Sunday was a club record-equalling 11th in a row

Rangers must not fear a Napoli side who are among the best in Europe, says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Scottish Premiership side have lost all four Champions League group games so far, conceding 16 and scoring once.

They have shown neither the armour nor the artillery to compete with their more lavishly-gilded opponents and now face a Napoli side going for a club record 12 consecutive wins.

"It's important to have character," Van Bronckhorst said.

"We have to not be fearful, to try and reach the level we can and see if we get a positive result. We know their quality, but it is a chance to have a performance against a really good team like we did at home.

"Game management is very important. We have to be defensively solid and find moments to attack. If we only defend for 90 minutes, you are just waiting for the damage to be done.

"We need to make sure we are still in the game in the second half if we are to get a positive result."

Realistically, Rangers must better Ajax's result against Liverpool in Wednesday's other Group A encounter, then beat the Dutch at Ibrox six days later to clinch Europa League football after Christmas.

Should they only match them, Rangers would need a five-goal triumph next week. And given their underwhelming domestic form - albeit while still accumulating points - that would appear highly unlikely.

"It's very important to have the character, especially in moments when you draw at the weekend," Van Bronckhorst added. "In parts, we have played well, but all that matters is the results."

Team news

Midfielder Glenn Kamara has not travelled after failing to prove his fitness, but winger Rabbi Matondo and centre-back Leon King were both among the Rangers travelling party and are available for the game.

Luciano Spalletti has said he will make three or four changes from Sunday's win over Roma, but still intends to field a fearsome XI. Midfielders Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Tanguy Ndombele are both expected to be involved despite recent injuries.

What they said

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti: "In all matches, you have to put the maximum you have available. Winning could be crucial; it would allow us to play Liverpool with 15 points and use the goal difference in our favour.

"I have looked closely at the recent Rangers games and have found many things they have done well. We will give the best of us, otherwise it would mean not having the DNA of the winners."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We need to start strongly. We saw at the weekend what happens if we don't. In many games we have collapsed - at Ajax, at home against Liverpool - and we need to be stronger in those moments."

Commentator's notes

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod in Naples

Since the first whistle in Amsterdam on matchday one, Rangers have found themselves chasing Champions League shadows.

With the return to come against Ajax in next week's final game, to maintain a chance of European football in the spring, they must take at least a point in Naples. The problem is that one of the form horses in European football stand in their way.

Napoli have seldom been in such fine fettle. Top of the group. Top of Serie A. And hunting a record-breaking 12th successive victory. They are, by a distance, in better form that Liverpool were before they rattled nine past Rangers in two games.

The arithmetic points to one outcome. This is a Rangers side that has shipped 16 goals in their four matches in the section. In that time, Napoli have scored 17.

Making things even more challenging is the return to fitness of Napoli's top scorer from last season, Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international has scored in his last three games, including Sunday's late winner at Roma.

The Neapolitans will likely seal top spot in Group A with a win and in Georgia international Kvarat Kvaratskhelia, they have one of Europe's most exciting young players. Manchester City are reportedly among those fluttering eyelashes at the 21-year-old.

Rangers must find a way to replicate their tournament-best performance in the first hour against Napoli at Ibrox before James Sands' red card sunk their hopes. In truth, even that may not be enough on what could be a difficult night.

Match stats

Napoli and Rangers' only previous meeting was on matchday two, the Italians winning 3-0 at Ibrox.

Rangers have won just one of their 12 matches in Italy (D2 L9), winning 3-2 against Livorno in the 2006 Uefa Cup with goals from Charlie Adam, Kris Boyd and Nacho Novo.

This will be the 16th time a British side have faced Napoli in Italy, while only two of the previous 15 have won (D2 L11). The only team to win there in the Champions League was Manchester City in November 2017 - a 4-2 victory.

Napoli have won all four Champions League games this season, and could become the first Italian side to win their opening five since Juventus in 2004-05.

Rangers have conceded 16 goals in the Champions League this season. No team has conceded more or has a higher expected goals against total (10.8).

In the first four matchdays, only Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in more shots (28) and has a higher combined total of expected goals and assists (4.7) than Napoli's Piotr Zielinski. His Polish compatriot has been directly involved in 23 shots (10 shots, 13 chances created), with a combined xG and xA of 4.2.

As of the end of matchday four, nine players top the leaderboard for combined goals and assists in the Champions League this season. Three of those nine are Napoli players, with Giacomo Raspadori (4G 1A), Piotr Zielinski (3G 2A) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (2G 3A) all being directly involved in five goals.

Through the first four matchdays, no goalkeeper faced more shots on target (29) or conceded more goals (12) than Rangers' Allan McGregor. He has only kept four clean sheets in 21 appearances in the competition overall.