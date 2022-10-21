Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz available to play Brentford after red card revoked
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz will be available to face Brentford on Sunday after his red card during Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham was revoked by the Football Association.
Luiz was shown a straight red card after being adjudged by the video assistant referee to have head-butted Aleksandar Mitrovic off the ball.
Villa were trailing 1-0 at the time of the incident in the 62nd minute.
Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties as Villa boss after the defeat.
In a statement, an FA spokesperson said: "Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz will be available for their next game after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission today [Friday]."
Villa, who are in 17th place in the Premier League table, host Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday.