Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal defender signs new contract until 2027
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new contract at the club until 2027.
The Brazilian international joined Arsenal in September 2020 for a reported £23.14m from Lille.
"He is a young player with a great work ethic," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. "Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure."
Gabriel's new deal is a two-year extension to his original contract.
The 24-year-old has made 81 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.
"I think when we look at a central defender we look at partnerships," added Arteta.
"I think Gabi has made William Saliba a better player and I think Willy helps him to be the same.
"A winning team needs to have a spine, play at a really high level and keep clean sheets. We are doing that a lot."
The Gunners are four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League having won nine and lost one of their ten fixtures so far.
