No Rangers supporters will be allowed in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Rangers have confirmed that their attempts to allow fans into the stadium for Wednesday's Champions League game in Naples have been thwarted and have advised supporters not to travel on safety grounds.

After the Ibrox meeting of the sides in September was rescheduled, Uefa ruled that no visiting supporters would be permitted at either match.

However, with a number of Rangers fans having booked travel, the club made representations to Napoli, Uefa, and Italian authorities but to no avail.

During discussions, it was also made clear that no provisions would be made to watch the game in the city itself.

"It is incredibly disappointing for our fans, who will be devastated not to be able to see our team," a club statement read.

"However, we are concerned about the safety of our supporters following conversations with other British clubs and supporters' groups who have attended fixtures in Naples.

"And, due to having no reassurances that our fanbase will be accommodated, we must strongly advise that supporters do not travel on safety grounds."