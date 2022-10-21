Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson, seen scoring against Swansea in 2009, is a former Cardiff City captain

Interim manager Mark Hudson has urged Cardiff City to play with passion and "for the badge" in Sunday's Championship encounter at bitter rivals Swansea City.

Last season Swansea achieved the first league double in the history of the south Wales derby.

But Hudson, who scored in a 2009 derby, has denied the match has meant less to Cardiff players.

"Absolutely not, from my point of view," insisted Hudson.

"It does not mean less at all - it should mean the most.

"We should play with passion, play for the badge and understand what it means to this football club and the fans.

"We have spoken about it, how much it means to us individually and collectively, all the staff involved, all the fans involved and the history of the game.

"Not that we had to, but [we] wanted to do that."

Swansea have won five of the past seven encounters between the two sides.

"The record has not been good enough," said Hudson.

"We need to turn up and play for the badge, play for each other and play for the fans.

"It means everything to us, yes. I've played in them and I can translate across what it means to everyone involved."

Hudson was part of the coaching staff when Swansea won 4-0 in April at Cardiff City Stadium.

"It sticks with you for a long period of time. It's not something I want to revisit if I am honest," he added.

"It should hurt, so you should play with that passion and pride from the very first whistle to the last."

Cardiff have a clutch of fitness worries with defender Perry Ng being assessed after a knock above the ankle in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Right-back Marlon Romeo is yet to complete a full training session as he recovers from injury, while Wales attacking midfielder Rubin Colwill is also still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

But Cardiff have been boosted by Jack Simpson winning his appeal against his red card at QPR and could play at Swansea.