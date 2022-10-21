VAR: Behind the scenes before debut in Scotland

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou "will be the happiest man in Scotland" if VAR does not impact on the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.

Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst is among those managers who have welcomed this weekend's introduction of VAR, but Postecoglou is "totally ambivalent to it".

"That stuff doesn't rock my boat, but I know others are excited about it," he said. "I doubt anyone is buying a ticket to see what VAR does. They'll be there to watch the football hopefully."

Postecoglou admitted he is concerned that VAR might disrupt the flow of games, considering his team's system is based on re-starting play quickly.

"I guess it's why I hope it's not needed because it means the referees are getting the decisions right," he said. "We are kind of used to it with the Champions League - we understand how it's used - but you don't want too many interruptions.

"If you watch 20 games over a weekend, how many games does it affect? One or two.

"I've been here 15 or 16 months and on a weekly basis all I've heard is managers and pundits complaining about referees decisions and if this somehow makes them feel better about things then great, but it has zero affect on me."

Van Bronckhorst has experienced VAR already while coaching in the Netherlands and China and is "glad" that it is being introduced earlier than originally scheduled in Scotland.

"Discussion points after the game, big decisions where referees can have help, I think everyone will benefit from it," he said.

"In Holland it took a long time before decisions were finally made, so you had to wait a long time on the pitch. Maybe that's something that won't happen here."