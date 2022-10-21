Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen has made nine appearances for Swansea since rejoining the club from Stoke City in the summer

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says he cannot give "a definitive answer" on whether Wales midfielder Joe Allen will be fit for the World Cup.

Allen, 32, has not played since coming off with a hamstring problem during Swansea's Championship win over Hull on 17 September.

Swansea had initially hoped the injury was not serious, but Martin says he is unsure about when Allen will return.

"We're undergoing more investigations at the moment," he said.

"We'll just have to wait and see the outcome of them.

"He's frustrated. He's doing everything he can to be fit for us as quickly as possible and everything he can to be fit and on the plane for the World Cup.

"There's no definitive answer at the moment so we'll have to wait and see. Hopefully we'll have more clarity soon and everyone's desperate to make sure he's involved [at the World Cup], and fingers crossed we can make that happen."

Wales' first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 begins when they meet the United States on 21 November.

Manager Robert Page is due to name his squad for the Qatar tournament earlier in November.

Allen, who had been in fine form for Swansea before coming off in the 31st minute of the Hull game, is a key player for his country.

"We have to accept that it's a big year for Joe, coming back here and the World Cup," Martin added.

"He'll be desperate to take part in all of that. He's gutted to miss the games he's missed for us. It's been a source of frustration for us."