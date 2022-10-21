Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Rhian Brewster is an England Under-21 international

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse on social media, his club have said.

The Championship side called the messages "disgusting" external-link and have reported them to the police and Instagram.

"He will now be offered support and assistance as we push the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice," the club said.

Brewster, 22, was also racially abused online last year.

Meanwhile, the Blades are working with police to look to find a "resolution" over alleged racist comments made towards Kyron Gordon after their game at Hull on 4 September.