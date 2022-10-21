Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Hannibal Mejbri started for Blues in Wednesday's draw against Championship high-flyers Burnley

Birmingham City's Hannibal Mejbri says he is studying BBC television drama Peaky Blinders to get used to the accent in the Midlands.

The Manchester United loanee, 19, has played nine games for Blues, including Wednesday's draw with Burnley.

Tunisian Mejbri has been embraced by Blues fans, who he is trying to best understand by watching TV.

"I've been watching Peaky Blinders, the accent was very strong, I'm not going to lie," the teenager said.

"When I came to the city, I visited a little bit, I went to a restaurant - it was a good city, good people. I enjoy being in this city.

"The accent is still very hard [to understand] but not harder than Scottish people."

Mejbri, who has earned 18 senior caps for Tunisia and made three first-team appearances for Manchester United, recognises the affection he has received from supporters in his first two months at St Andrew's.

"They love me, it's a good thing," he said. "I think they love all the team because we show passion. We can tell they are behind us."

'Championship changes very fast'

Mejbri says he was aware that Birmingham City were among the pre-season favourites to be relegated this season after their struggles last term.

Blues finished 20th in the table under Lee Bowyer, who was dismissed in the summer with John Eustace named as his successor with less than four weeks to prepare for the campaign.

"Yes, I heard this from my friends but we all know that in the Championship it changes very fast," he said.

"Last year some teams were in a good position, now it's difficult for them.

"Last year for us it was a bit difficult but this year it is quite good and hopefully we keep working like this. We get confidence every game."

Birmingham are 14th in the table after 15 games, and have held three of the top top five teams in the division - Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town - to draws so far.

They next face second-placed Blackburn Rovers, before hosting leaders Queens Park Rangers on 28 October.

"We have to be positive, see forward, don't see what is at our back and keep working," he said.

"If we are positive and everyone is together - the crowd, the city and the club - I think we can do good things."