Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the game against Ajax to secure Arsenal's progression to the Champions League group stage

Ajax have been fined after the goalposts used in their Women's Champions League qualifier against Arsenal had to be adjusted as the crossbar was found to be 10cm too low.

Arsenal players noticed the issue pre match and alerted ground staff.

After the game Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall said: "It's been a very weird experience being here."

Ajax, who lost 1-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate, have been fined £1,315 by Uefa.

Eidevall, who saw his side progress to the group stage, added: "Playing against a big club like Ajax where we had to measure the goals before the start of the game... I have never experienced anything like it to be honest..

"It's very weird but we can only control the things we can control."