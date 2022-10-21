Imran Louza injured his left leg after just 18 minutes against Millwall

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has been ruled out "for a few months" with a broken leg - an injury that will see him miss the World Cup with Morocco.

Hornets boss Slaven Bilic confirmed the 23-year-old had fractured his fibula and suffered ligament damage in Wednesday's defeat by Millwall.

Louza played for Morocco at this year's Africa Cup of Nations but did not feature in their most recent friendlies after undergoing knee surgery in May.

"It's a big blow," said Bilic.

"Unfortunately he will be out for long. We are still waiting for another opinion but he will be out for a few months."

All of Louza's appearances for Watford this season have come under Bilic, with the midfielder regaining fitness following his summer surgery after former boss Rob Edwards was sacked in September.

Louza, who signed a new deal with the Hornets while still recovering, has started three of the five games he has featured in and has scored twice since making his return earlier this month.

However, he also faces the threat of a six-game ban after being charged with spitting at an opponent in in the Hornets' recent 2-1 defeat by Swansea.

"He is a player that is hard or impossible to replace," said Croat Bilic. "He is the one that is kind of unique; we don't have that kind of replacement.

"We have to change the way we play and be positive. He will be back and hopefully if he recovers well - which he will because he is a strong character - he will be back for the crucial time of the season."

Watford are currently 15th in the Championship table and play at home against fifth-placed Luton on Sunday.