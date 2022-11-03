The concept is simple - every week we'll pick some talking points, our fan community will argue their case and then you get to vote for who you think won the debate.

This week's subjects:

Jose Mourinho would have won more with Arsenal than he did with Chelsea

Tyrone Mings or Harry Maguire?

Liverpool will still finish above Tottenham despite being 10 points behind now

Steve Cooper or Thomas Frank - which boss is more likely to end up at a 'big-six' club?

If Leicester City had made Everton's defensive signings in the summer, they would be above them in the table

Mourinho would have won more with Arsenal than he did with Chelsea

Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Is it even possible to imagine Jose Mourinho in charge of early 2000s Arsenal?

Cracks appeared with the Chelsea hierarchy in his third year - how much sooner would he have fallen out with David Dein and co? His brash style would not have appealed to Arsenal fans either, nor a squad used to playing with finesse under Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho's preference for defence first would have had echoes of the North Londoners' 1-0 wins in the 1990s, but it was the sort of approach that constricted Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry in Italy, and would not have suited Robert Pires either.

In his first spell at Chelsea, he won two league titles and three domestic cups. A Champions League title might have been his big shot at major silverware but, given the Blues had knocked Arsenal out the previous year, that would have been no guarantee either.

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV external-link

We cannot deny Mourinho is a serial winner. The trophy cabinet doesn't lie - he's won titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, and every major European competition.

If he had taken over at Arsenal following our 'Invincibles' season under Arsene Wenger (which was when he first came to Chelsea), he would have won trophies. That Arsenal side was the best in the Premier League and he could have won more with them than he did with Chelsea.

However, he is not the type of manager to spend a long period of time at a club. Also, the character of the manager is essential for getting the best out of players, as well as winning over the fanbase. With Mourinho's character, that would have been a challenge.

Wenger's Arsenal were also known for developing young players and playing exciting football. I'm not sure this would have been the case with Mourinho.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Liverpool will still finish above Tottenham

Tottenham: Anna Howells, Spurs XY external-link

That really depends on how Sunday's game goes. It might be significant.

Both sides are suffering from the hectic pre-World Cup schedule, highlighted by injuries to key players. Neither are playing with their usual fluency, with both last season's joint Golden Boot winners struggling to score.

Ten points after 13 games would not normally represent a massive margin but, with most first-team players at the World Cup, there will be little chance of a rest when the Premier League resumes after Christmas.

Antonio Conte has only been with us a year this week. The finish to last season perhaps raised expectations too much, but Spurs are winning games even with below-par first-half performances.

A fast start, Cristian Romero returning and backed by home support, I see a Spurs win that would stretch the lead to 13 points - too much for Liverpool to overcome.

Liverpool: Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Though Liverpool have had a stuttering first half of the season, they will still finish above Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

This year promises to be a strange one with the World Cup in the middle, and the Reds look like a side who can profit most in terms of their fatigued minds and legs getting time to rest and recover.

Spurs, on the other hand, are already starting to lose belief in the Antonio Conte project because of his negative approach in games. With a number of key players jetting off to Qatar, that belief could drain further through physical and mental fatigue during the season's second act.

It wouldn't be such a huge surprise if the Italian doesn't get the chance to see it through until the back end of May.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Mings or Maguire?

Aston Villa: Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Two similar players, both leaders, both whole-hearted but both guilty of mistakes that often lead to goals.

Their character and presence mean they are never far away from headlines, courting praise and controversy in equal measure, not least with regards to captaincy.

Maguire through injury and loss of form has been out of favour, and Mings had the captaincy stripped, ultimately one of the circles that Steven Gerrard couldn't square before his inevitable sacking.

Maguire has had to watch from the sidelines as his team continue to develop under Eric ten Hag and faces a real battle to get into the side, putting his place in the England XI in jeopardy.

For Mings, though, his form has remained consistent and supporters have been grateful to him as a constant in a drastically under-performing Aston Villa side.

For me, that puts Mings just ahead in the pecking order.

Manchester United: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV external-link

Not exactly a question Aston Villa or Manchester United fans are going to jump at in defence of their player, is it?

Maguire returned in our win at the weekend and in the first half looked exactly like the Maguire we didn't miss for one second - over-committing high up the pitch and leaving space in behind for West Ham to expose on too many occasions.

But, in the second half, with West Ham bearing down on our goal, he was markedly improved. Fair play to him - he did well.

Nobody is really choosing Mings, are they? He has been a disaster this season - as have Villa. While Maguire has his flaws, and plenty of them, if he can rediscover his Euro 2020 form then there really isn't an argument to be had here.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Cooper or Frank - which boss is more likely to end up at a 'big-six' club?

Nottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour external-link

Five years ago, Steve Cooper achieved something no England international manager had done in more than 50 years at any level - he won the World Cup.

It may have been with the under-17 side, but that success - with stars like Phil Foden in his team - suggested a strong managerial future lay ahead for him in the Premier League. Admittedly, he is still finding his feet at this level at the moment.

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, has gone about his rise in more modest terms. That said, in taking an unfashionable side like Brentford to a comfortable mid-table finish last season and looking promising again this term, he has shown what it takes to achieve a bigger role.

Can Brentford finish in the top six in the next 18 months? Probably not, but I wouldn't bet against their manager being there in some capacity. My conclusion then... Frank to get the big job sooner than Cooper.

Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Thomas Frank definitely has the talent, personality, man-management skills and will to succeed for a 'big-six' club.

He is only the second manager to take Brentford into the top flight - and that was achieved despite losing a play-off final 12 months earlier and the subsequent sale of key players Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Frank pipped Cooper's Swansea to that promotion and his track record suggests he is likely to beat him to a top-six job too.

The Dane is reactive, sometimes changing formations mid-match, and both last season and this his substitutions have turned games in the Bees' favour.

Brentford's unique set-up means when a manager leaves their successor slots in seamlessly. Other bosses who have decided to move on have found that working at other clubs has not always been as successful or straightforward.

Personally I hope, and believe, that Frank will be with Brentford for many years. I think when he does eventually leave, it will be to take a break from football or manage the Denmark national team.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If Leicester had made Everton's defensive signings, they would be above them

Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

It's arguable Leicester's problems this season have stemmed from the back.

The spine of the team went out the door in Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel, and it was not replaced. That backline isn't as organised as it once was.

Everton have what Leicester lack: organisation. And that was something noticeably absent last season. Stand behind the goal on matchday and you will hear Conor Coady organising the team, leading by example with James Tarkowski at his side.

Leicester shouldn't be in the relegation zone, but it is fair to say there would not be six places between the teams if they had made defensive signings in the summer as good as Everton's.

It may only be a three-point difference, but that matters when you're sitting in 18th like Leicester.

Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

Coady and Tarkowski are two players Leicester fans wanted to sign, and we wish we'd gone after them.

Wout Faes is a great player and he's not the one letting us down. Captain Jonny Evans, while a class defender, is a liability at the moment with his age and injuries. Daniel Amartey makes too many mistakes.

I think we had a bigger pull to sign those players than Everton. We blew our chance in the summer and we're being punished by struggling defensively. Just look at how many goals we've conceded.

If we had defenders who are experienced in the Premier League - like Everton do - we would be solidly in the top half.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.