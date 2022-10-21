Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' players were left heartbroken after Switzerland's World Cup play-off final winner came in the final seconds of extra time

Wales are to face Finland in a friendly in Spain on Saturday, 12 November (18:30 GMT).

It will be the first action for Gemma Grainger's side since their agonising World Cup play-off final defeat by Switzerland earlier this month.

The game will take place at the Pinatar Arena, where Wales have played a number of games in recent years.

"The camp is another opportunity to take a step forward in our development as a team," said Wales boss Grainger.

"It gives us a chance to come together and review the World Cup qualification campaign, along with playing against another nation that competed in the European Championships in the summer."

The game will mark the start of Wales' preparations for their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, with the draw for the qualifying round taking place in early 2023.

Wales say they will also arrange a friendly at Wrexham's Racecourse during one of next year's international windows, with the opponents and date of that match to be confirmed.

Wales last faced Finland in the 2018 Cyprus Cup, when Kayleigh Green's goal sealed a 1-0 win.