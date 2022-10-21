Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Livingston Women FC will no longer wear white shorts with their away kit.

Livingston's change from white to black away shorts will "reduce anxiety during the menstrual cycle", says captain Natasha Frew.

The SWF Championship side made the move after consulting players, following recent examples set by West Brom, Stoke City and Swansea City.

"Our away all-white kit is nice but not always practical at a certain time of the month," said Frew.

"I think this change will allow us to focus more on our game."

Frew continued: "It will reduce the anxiety among women in sport during their menstrual cycle."

Scottish Women's Football chief executive Aileen Campbell praised Livingston over the move, saying it showed "amazing leadership".

And Livingston head coach Paul Jaconelli added: "It's brilliant that the club are supporting our change to black shorts.

"Representing the club and looking smart in the kit is really important to the team and this change will help the ladies to focus on their game without added concerns or anxiety.

"As coaches, it's our responsibility to support our players to perform at their best. It's another sign of the continued integration of the women's team across the club and recognition of a progressive and inclusive culture."