Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 5Baird
  • 12Ambrose
  • 3Strapp
  • 8Blues
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 14Crawford
  • 17McGrattan
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 2Pignatiello
  • 7Kabia
  • 16Hynes
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Ram
  • 2Duffy
  • 23Delaney
  • 30Boyd
  • 4Welsh
  • 3Harper
  • 10Doran
  • 9Mckay
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 21MacKay
  • 22Shaw
  • 28Hyde
  • 38MacKay
  • 39Strachan
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Cameron Harper.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).

  3. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

  7. Post update

    Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 1, Inverness CT 0. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr126332617921
2Morton136341613321
3Inverness CT136341512321
4Queen's Park136341919021
5Partick Thistle126242521420
6Dundee135441916319
7Raith Rovers125161313016
8Cove Rangers123361620-412
9Arbroath12246815-710
10Hamilton12246920-1110
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport