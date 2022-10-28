Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Cameron Harper.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 23Grimshaw
- 5Baird
- 12Ambrose
- 3Strapp
- 8Blues
- 21Gillespie
- 10Quitongo
- 14Crawford
- 17McGrattan
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 2Pignatiello
- 7Kabia
- 16Hynes
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15Ram
- 2Duffy
- 23Delaney
- 30Boyd
- 4Welsh
- 3Harper
- 10Doran
- 9Mckay
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 21MacKay
- 22Shaw
- 28Hyde
- 38MacKay
- 39Strachan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Billy Mckay (Inverness CT).
Post update
Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Post update
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Post update
Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Inverness CT 0. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.