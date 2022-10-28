Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0DundeeDundee0

Queen's Park v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 25Bannon
  • 66Eze
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Robson
  • 42Boateng
  • 8Thomson
  • 11Thomas
  • 27Jarrett
  • 10McPake
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Naismith
  • 7Longridge
  • 9Kenny
  • 12Davidson
  • 16Bruce
  • 17Heraghty
  • 19Williamson
  • 21Savoury
  • 47Boateng

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lawlor
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Sweeney
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 38Grayson
  • 6McGhee
  • 25Cameron
  • 20Rudden
  • 16Robinson

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 7Jakubiak
  • 8Byrne
  • 17McCowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 22Williamson
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 31Osei Yaw
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Joe Grayson (Dundee).

  2. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Zak Rudden (Dundee).

  4. Post update

    Tommy Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua McPake (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Eze (Queen's Park).

  8. Post update

    Zach Robinson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Simon Murray (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

