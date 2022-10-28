Queen's Park v Dundee

Foul by Joe Grayson (Dundee).
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ferrie
- 25Bannon
- 66Eze
- 4Kilday
- 3Robson
- 42Boateng
- 8Thomson
- 11Thomas
- 27Jarrett
- 10McPake
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 2Naismith
- 7Longridge
- 9Kenny
- 12Davidson
- 16Bruce
- 17Heraghty
- 19Williamson
- 21Savoury
- 47Boateng
Dundee
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Lawlor
- 2Kerr
- 5Sweeney
- 14Ashcroft
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 38Grayson
- 6McGhee
- 25Cameron
- 20Rudden
- 16Robinson
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 7Jakubiak
- 8Byrne
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 22Williamson
- 23Sheridan
- 24Anderson
- 31Osei Yaw
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Dundee).
Tommy Robson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joshua McPake (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stephen Eze (Queen's Park).
Zach Robinson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).
Simon Murray (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.