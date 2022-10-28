Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

BirminghamBirmingham City20:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 12Dean
- 5Trusty
- 2Colin
- 6Mejbri
- 31Bielik
- 18Chong
- 23Longelo
- 9Hogan
- 8Deeney
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 7Bacuna
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 19James
- 27Bellingham
- 35Hall
QPR
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 26Balogun
- 5Clarke-Salter
- 22Paal
- 6Johansen
- 15Field
- 47Iroegbunam
- 10Chair
- 11Roberts
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 8Amos
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Richards
- 30Armstrong
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.