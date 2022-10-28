Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City20:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 6Mejbri
  • 31Bielik
  • 18Chong
  • 23Longelo
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 26Balogun
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 6Johansen
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 10Chair
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Richards
  • 30Armstrong
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1788130151532
2QPR169342517830
3Blackburn1710072218430
4Swansea168352222027
5Sheff Utd1675426161026
6Millwall168262219326
7Norwich177462319425
8Reading168171923-425
9Luton166642018224
10Watford166552320323
11Rotherham165742019122
12Preston175751114-322
13Bristol City176382526-121
14Sunderland165562120120
15Birmingham165561615120
16Hull166282031-1120
17Stoke165471720-319
18Blackpool165472125-419
19Wigan165471724-719
20Cardiff165381219-718
21Middlesbrough164571921-217
22Coventry144551416-217
23West Brom162862022-214
24Huddersfield153391622-612
