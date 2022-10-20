Close menu

Jesse Marsch: Leeds boss apologises to fans as loss at Leicester puts them in relegation trouble

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at the King Power Stadium

From the section Leeds United

Jesse Marsch
Leeds were booed by fans as they lost to Leiceister

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch apologised to the club's fans but says he is certain the club's board are behind him despite his side sliding dangerously towards the relegation zone.

After last season's final-day escape, Leeds are now only ahead of third-bottom Wolves on goal difference after a run of two points from seven winless games.

The 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester brought boos from the visiting support at the end of each half.

Angry Leeds fans questioned Marsch's decision to replace popular Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra 15 minutes from time as they could not break down the Foxes. At the end, the travelling support also rounded on the American for failing to acknowledge them as he headed down the tunnel.

"I want to say sorry to them," said Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in charge eight months ago. "It was nothing against the fans.

"In that moment I am disappointed and trying to figure out what I am going to say to the team. My focus is on stopping the bleeding."

Leeds did not expect to be in their current predicament and, if they lose again when they entertain Fulham on Sunday, Marsch's position will come under even more pressure externally.

He said it is 'too soon' to be talking about another battle to avoid relegation.

And he added: "I know I am supported by the club, we are totally unified.

"No-one is happy about this defeat. I am as angry as I have ever been.

"One of the things I saw before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo [Bielsa] all the way for many years. I have felt that same support from everyone.

"When a team goes through a bad spell the manager is the first one to be questioned about whether he is doing the right things.

"But we are together. We had to fight our way out of it last year and we have to stay focused."

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 01:39

    He’s the Lynn Truss of football managers.
    We should watch less cheese

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:37

  • Comment posted by Jeronimoo, today at 01:34

    I must admit, at this moment in time I am not Jesse's biggest fan, but........ALL the success stories are when clubs keep faith with the manager, we can't just swap managers on a whim. Look at Arteta last season, he has not been given enough time yet. For now...keep the faith, he is on a steep learning curve. ALAW MOT

  • Comment posted by sudip1959, today at 01:34

    I said this last year and I’ll repeat it. I know quite a few season ticket holders at Elland Road who stated that any team with bang average defenders like Koch, Llorente, Firpo and Strujik, don’t deserve to stay up. They got out of jail last season , they may not this season . Since Bielsa left the “ British” core of Leeds has withered to this mediocrity. Good luck Leeds ! You’ll need it

  • Comment posted by AJS, today at 01:33

    It's as though every club and it's supporters in the Premier League expect to be in the top six and challenging for Europe etc.

    If they aren't then it's sack the manager and start all over again on the merry-go-round.

    Lampard to Villa, Gerard to Leicester, Rogers to Leeds and Steve Bruce could end up anywhere in the present climate.

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 01:30

    Leeds can't keep the ball, the final pass is never there. You need 2 or 3 quality players ideally centre back, midfield and striker we've sold our best 2 players. Doesn't matter how much you run and chase won't win you games at this level

  • Comment posted by Perthaufox, today at 01:30

    Beware- The Ides of Marsch.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 01:26

    Marsch has an Italian International forward sat on the bench but refuses to play him . Not sure Jesse knows what he is doing.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 01:26

    What are Marsch credentials and any previous success to get the job at a great club like Leeds united?
    Can anyone help me to understand it ?
    Owners sacked a great coach like Bielsa to get this one. Silly time !

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, today at 01:23

    If we do not beat Fulham on Sunday, he should go.
    What a mess this club has got itself into.
    Shocking directors and management, and the players are not much better.
    Has Leeds not suffered enough??

    • Reply posted by Nonplussed, today at 01:26

      Nonplussed replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 01:16

    Oh look another club who is willing to sack. 2022 is a complete joke with managers and head coaches being sacked just before Christmas. Whilst 2022 isn't finished yet.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 01:15

    Don’t be such a Jesse.

  • Comment posted by NZLeeds, today at 01:09

    We have not had the rub of the green at any point in time this season (Chelsea aside). Repeatedly p!ss poor referring and VAR calls, that said we failed to pass the ball to a teammate over 10 meters over again. How many throw-ins went backwards as no one made space? When do make chances we fluff our lines. The players look tense and uptight. Is Marsch out of his depth ?

  • Comment posted by Another English Great Jack Greenwell, today at 01:06

    He needs time, in his first season so far he has won 7, d 6 lost 10, goals 27-34, pretty amazing considering.

    English man Jack Carver managed a host of clubs and never stayed more than one season, and yet when he did (at Juventus) he won them the Serie A in 1950!

    Quite a journeyman, his first job abroad at Xerse where he led the Eredivisie (Dutch league) before he quit lol.

    🤩

    • Reply posted by Another English Great Jack Greenwell, today at 01:19

      Another English Great Jack Greenwell replied:
      DaRn, i was going to put a 'LOL' at the end of '1950' which would have suited it perfectly. In other words we are the English baby! LOL << there i go again 😎

  • Comment posted by yorky, today at 01:06

    Time for you to pack your bags Marchy i don't believe the board are behind you now

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 01:03

    Should put Koch upfront better finisher than Bamford ,Rodrigo etc...

    • Reply posted by Nonplussed, today at 01:29

      Nonplussed replied:
      Koch upfront might just stop them from getting shafted from behind.

  • Comment posted by Plain Speaking, today at 01:00

    Marsch is out of his depth, no improvement since he's been in charge. Some decent players in the squad, time for a change.

    • Reply posted by yorky, today at 01:08

      yorky replied:
      I totally agree pack your bags Marsch

  • Comment posted by mac, today at 00:55

    Time to get Ayling,drameh and gnoto starting in that team, Bamford is done,firpo and koch are pants,get Harrison back on the left with the Colombian boy back on the right and jimmy summerville back on the bench

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 00:53

    He needs to play it out of the pocket to a wide receiver!

  • Comment posted by bazzy147, today at 00:52

    I think we are doomed!

