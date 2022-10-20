Leeds were booed by fans as they lost to Leiceister

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch apologised to the club's fans but says he is certain the club's board are behind him despite his side sliding dangerously towards the relegation zone.

After last season's final-day escape, Leeds are now only ahead of third-bottom Wolves on goal difference after a run of two points from seven winless games.

The 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Leicester brought boos from the visiting support at the end of each half.

Angry Leeds fans questioned Marsch's decision to replace popular Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra 15 minutes from time as they could not break down the Foxes. At the end, the travelling support also rounded on the American for failing to acknowledge them as he headed down the tunnel.

"I want to say sorry to them," said Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa in charge eight months ago. "It was nothing against the fans.

"In that moment I am disappointed and trying to figure out what I am going to say to the team. My focus is on stopping the bleeding."

Leeds did not expect to be in their current predicament and, if they lose again when they entertain Fulham on Sunday, Marsch's position will come under even more pressure externally.

He said it is 'too soon' to be talking about another battle to avoid relegation.

And he added: "I know I am supported by the club, we are totally unified.

"No-one is happy about this defeat. I am as angry as I have ever been.

"One of the things I saw before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo [Bielsa] all the way for many years. I have felt that same support from everyone.

"When a team goes through a bad spell the manager is the first one to be questioned about whether he is doing the right things.

"But we are together. We had to fight our way out of it last year and we have to stay focused."