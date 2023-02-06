Close menu

Leeds United: Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch won 25% of his 32 Premier League games in charge of Leeds United

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been sacked after less than a year in charge.

Leeds lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, their seventh Premier League game without a win.

They are 17th in the table - above the relegation zone only on goal difference - and last won in the league on 5 November.

Leeds finished 17th last season after American Marsch succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in February.

A club statement read: "We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is under way and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu have also been sacked.

Leeds play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday and again at Elland Road on Sunday.

Marsch's side won only four of their 20 league matches this season, with six draws and 10 defeats.

Defeat by Nottingham Forest in his final match in charge left him with a 25% win-rate after 32 Premier League games as Leeds boss.

A former coach of RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, he took over with Leeds 16th in the table.

They avoided relegation to the Championship thanks to a 2-1 win at Brentford on the final day of last season.

Jesse Marsch won less than 30% of his total games at Leeds United
Jesse Marsch won less than 30% of his total games at Leeds United

Marsch unable to push on after securing top-flight safety

Leeds have struggled again this season in the league, with their only top-flight success away from home this season coming at Anfield in October.

The win looked like it could be a catalyst for Marsch to build on and, after beating Bournemouth 4-3 at home a week later, Leeds moved up to 12th in the table.

But since then defeats by Tottenham, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Forest, plus draws with Newcastle, West Ham and Brentford, have left the club fearing relegation once again.

While their league form has been disappointing, Leeds have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup and will face either Fulham or Sunderland away at the end of the month.

Speaking after the Forest result, where his side had good chances in the first half to take the lead, Marsch said it was hard for him to accept the position the club finds itself in.

He added: "We are struggling to turn performances into results. We have been in this place for a while. It's frustrating.

"I've got to find ways to change that feeling and find ways to help our team to get the results we think we deserved."

Comments

Join the conversation

633 comments

  • Comment posted by boogeywoogey, today at 14:57

    Shame, seems a decent chap but just couldn't get the best out of the players. Good luck for the future Jesse.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 15:03

      red on my sleeve replied:
      Bielsa in the running!

  • Comment posted by Scrivo27, today at 15:02

    So, they gave him the window. He brings in 'his' players and then they sack him! How not to run a football club. Pity the Toffees took Dyche, he would have been ideal.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 15:14

      Andrew Macartney replied:
      I would rather play in the Championship that have Dyche's style of football.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:00

    Sad times, decent bloke, good luck whatever happens next Jessie. I hate the sack the manager merry go round, but clubs can't resist the lure of "New Manager Bounce".

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who do Leeds play next

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 14:55

    Crossword clue:

    Jesse gets his _ _ _ _ _ _ing orders.

    • Reply posted by boola123, today at 14:57

      boola123 replied:
      Are you a tabloid headline writer?

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 14:59

    Only one name in the frame for me to come in. They would stand no nonsense, work em hard, get them organised and they have recently become available AND they have local roots. Catherine Cawood

    • Reply posted by Whiterose, today at 15:03

      Whiterose replied:
      Sadly now retired and looking forward to touring Europe in a mobile home I believe.

  • Comment posted by BiggMarketboulevardier, today at 15:02

    If they wait a day or two they could have Potter.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:07

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      As if.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:57

    Nice guy but results just weren't there. I definitely wish him well - that win at Brentford to keep us up last season will live forever in the memory.

    But sorry to say, this is the correct decision.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That was pure fluke when Leeds survived on the last day. I wonder how Marsch would have fared in the Championship if Leeds had got relegated

  • Comment posted by Muzza, today at 15:02

    This league is becoming too corrupt and too brutal. Disband the whole thing and create something that has football community and loyalty at its helm.

    • Reply posted by U20847079, today at 15:08

      U20847079 replied:
      Yeah....sounds fun.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 14:58

    A good man but sadly flawed in this unforgiving landscape of top level British football.

    Hope to see him back someday. He's better than people think.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 15:05

      Pauper Troll replied:
      To be fair if even a manager like Klopp is struggling what hope is there for the jesse marschs of this world

  • Comment posted by Jon_Lively, today at 15:00

    Great timing, just after the transfer window has closed .....

    • Reply posted by Denzil, today at 15:16

      Denzil replied:
      As if that would have made a difference................

  • Comment posted by Too Far Gone, today at 14:57

    Bring back Bielsa!

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:08

      cb replied:
      Surely this is another job for Lampard...!!! :)

  • Comment posted by MB, today at 15:04

    Struggling and understandable reaction by Leeds.

    Interesting the BBC won't let people comment on Man City and their finances again.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:11

      ET replied:
      Given most of those commenting would struggle to understand a simple balance sheet, probably a good thing.

  • Comment posted by McNultys Wife, today at 14:58

    Like the guy, but that group of players should be playing alot better than they are. The defensive frailties in particular have not been improved at all.

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 15:11

      STEVO replied:
      Think he was still a couple of players short of having a decent team.

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 15:02

    not sure what these prem clubs expect! some ones gotta get relegated I'm afraid. spending 30 mill on striker needs a centre half.

    • Reply posted by View from the White Rose County, today at 15:21

      View from the White Rose County replied:
      Sheffield Wednesday looking forward to beating Leeds again next season in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 15:01

    He was out of his depth from the start.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:03

      twinprime replied:
      Like Bielsa then who was taking them down.

  • Comment posted by Ladyfid, today at 15:00

    Steve Bruce is the obvious choice. He'll roll his sleeves up and do it his way. 100% loyal to the next payoff.

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 15:18

      A bit of sense replied:
      Which he’ll get when he takes them down and they fire him.

  • Comment posted by timbo59, today at 14:57

    I really hoped it would work out for him but results are what makes and breaks managers

  • Comment posted by Eternal Rover, today at 15:02

    Never sorted the woeful defence, had to go. Leeds now need a top manager with some real pedigree if they are to avoid the drop.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 15:13

      Alan replied:
      Are the coaches wanting the players or is it Orta feather his nest with players he wants

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 14:56

    Sam .... Sam.... wake up, you've got a call!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Fireman Sam to rescue😆

  • Comment posted by Thepearl114, today at 15:13

    I would have given him till the Everton game. If the players could finish he would be okay. Corberan is a good choice though, if it happens. Thanks for keeping us up last season Jesse, and good luck.

