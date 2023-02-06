Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been sacked after less than a year in charge.

Leeds lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday to extend their run of Premier League games without a win to seven.

They are 17th in the table - above the relegation zone only on goal difference - and last won in the league on 5 November.

Leeds finished 17th last season after American Marsch succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in February.

