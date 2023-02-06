Leeds United: Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been sacked after less than a year in charge.
Leeds lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday to extend their run of Premier League games without a win to seven.
They are 17th in the table - above the relegation zone only on goal difference - and last won in the league on 5 November.
Leeds finished 17th last season after American Marsch succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in February.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Leeds United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leeds - go straight to all the best content
It's going to be a proper fight to stay this season.
They've not improved much over the last year but they don't look a bad side when you watch them.
Big payoff for him and he can probably join the manager merry-go-round. Next stop Stoke city?
Dave Hockaday looked like Sir Alex in comparison, he should've gone before now, board as much to blame.
Get back to flippin burgers Jesse
Maybe Pep will jump the sinking ship?