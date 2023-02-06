Close menu

Leeds United: Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge

By Adam PopeBBC Radio Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments66

Breaking news

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been sacked after less than a year in charge.

Leeds lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday to extend their run of Premier League games without a win to seven.

They are 17th in the table - above the relegation zone only on goal difference - and last won in the league on 5 November.

Leeds finished 17th last season after American Marsch succeeded Marcelo Bielsa in February.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 15:00

    Just because you jump around on the touchline and talk a good game spouting lot's of positive Americanisms - doesn't make you a good manager. I'm not a Leeds fan but a club of their size deserves better than being a part of an American project.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:00

    Sad times, decent bloke, good luck whatever happens next Jessie. I hate the sack the manager merry go round, but clubs can't resist the lure of "New Manager Bounce".

  • Comment posted by daraghj09, today at 15:00

    Who's the replacement, lampard, stevie g?

  • Comment posted by Number 1 When It Mattered, today at 15:00

    Welcome home Carlos!

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 15:00

    Wolves, Everton, now Leeds, next will be Southampton all looking for that manager Bounce.

    It's going to be a proper fight to stay this season.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jon_Lively, today at 15:00

    Great timing, just after the transfer window has closed .....

  • Comment posted by Dianne, today at 15:00

    yes yes yes yes yes!

  • Comment posted by Ladyfid, today at 15:00

    Steve Bruce is the obvious choice. He'll roll his sleeves up and do it his way. 100% loyal to the next payoff.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 14:59

    Only one name in the frame for me to come in. They would stand no nonsense, work em hard, get them organised and they have recently become available AND they have local roots. Catherine Cawood

  • Comment posted by digestives, today at 14:59

    Couldn't have happened to a nicer bloke. /s

  • Comment posted by Emile Heskey for England Captain, today at 14:59

    Perhaps a bit harsh on Marsch?

    They've not improved much over the last year but they don't look a bad side when you watch them.

    Big payoff for him and he can probably join the manager merry-go-round. Next stop Stoke city?

  • Comment posted by Melvyn TV, today at 14:59

    Sam laying on the beach. Suddenly shouts.. ..I've got a text....

  • Comment posted by Meatheadrhino, today at 14:59

    Completely clueless
    Dave Hockaday looked like Sir Alex in comparison, he should've gone before now, board as much to blame.

    Get back to flippin burgers Jesse

  • Comment posted by initforthemoney, today at 14:59

    Was about two games away from it on paper anyway. Not really a point of celebration especially if performances don't pick up.

  • Comment posted by Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert, today at 14:59

    Fun time Frankie Lampard will be deluded enough to put his name in the hat.

    Maybe Pep will jump the sinking ship?

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 14:59

    Bring back David O’Leary

  • Comment posted by Rez, today at 14:59

    Darn it I was enjoying the 'Yank Lamparard' thing

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 14:59

    No longer “ Marsching On Together” then?

  • Comment posted by Mullet, today at 14:58

    Mind boggling....but then I was shocked when they signed Bielsa.

