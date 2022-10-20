Close menu
BarcelonaBarcelona3VillarrealVillarreal0

Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal: Robert Lewandowski scores twice and passes 600-goal mark in his career

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored 11 La Liga goals in 10 games for Barcelona this season and is the division's top scorer

Robert Lewandowski scored the 600th and 601st goals of his career as Barcelona enjoyed a routine win over Villarreal.

Barca, who lost 3-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday, hit three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half.

Lewandowski grabbed his first when he collected Jordi Alba's cross, spun and shot past Geronimo Rulli and added another soon after from Gavi's pass.

Ansu Fati made it 3-0 in the 38th minute to leave Barca second in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid.

The success was Barca's first in three matches after Lewandowski scored an injury-time equaliser in the 3-3 home draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League, before they lost the El Clasico encounter at the Bernabeu.

Lewandowski, 34, becomes only the third player since 2000 to pass the 600-goal career mark after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His double against Villarreal at the Nou Camp took his goal tally to 16 in 14 games in all competitions since moving from Bayern Munich in a £42.6m summer transfer.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 times in 375 games and netted 103 times in 186 appearances for previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Before moving to Germany, he scored 21 times for Znicz Pruszkow and 41 goals for fellow Polish side Lech Poznan and has also scored 76 goals in 134 international matches for Poland.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forBellerínat 70'minutes
  • 23KoundéSubstituted forPiquéat 78'minutes
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 21de JongSubstituted forBusquetsat 70'minutes
  • 8González
  • 11Torres
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
  • 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forRaphinhaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 3Piqué
  • 5Busquets
  • 7Dembélé
  • 19Kessie
  • 22Raphinha
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28Balde
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 2Femenía
  • 3AlbiolSubstituted forMandiat 80'minutes
  • 4TorresBooked at 90mins
  • 24PedrazaSubstituted forMojicaat 25'minutes
  • 21Pino
  • 10Parejo
  • 20Morlanes AriñoSubstituted forTrigueros Muñozat 57'minutes
  • 16Baena Rodríguez
  • 15JacksonSubstituted forMorenoat 57'minutes
  • 9DanjumaSubstituted forMoralesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Reina Páez
  • 5Cuenca
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 12Mojica
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 18Moreno
  • 22Morales
  • 23Mandi
  • 31Álvarez de Eulate Molne
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
73,261

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Pau Torres (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Morales (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johan Mojica.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniel Parejo.

  13. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Héctor Bellerín tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Manu Trigueros.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

