Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park home is set to be expanded to a capacity of 34,000

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000.

Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home.

The council first accepted plans from the club four years ago, but they were held up because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The approved plans will increase the current capacity by 8,000.

Palace chairman Steve Parish says the developments will boost the local area.

The Eagles must buy six houses close to the stadium and relocate the residents, while also concluding a deal with a local supermarket to purchase a piece of its land for the development.

"The academy and the football club is something south London should be proud of," Parish told the Croydon Council planning committee meeting.

"It's a symbol of everything we are in south London. For too long it's been run down. I've spent the last 12 years trying to improve it.

"We've finally got a Grade A facility at the academy and we want to have a Grade A facility at the stadium now too."