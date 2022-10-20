Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in Manchester United squad for Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments16

Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour 'unacceptable' - Micah Richards

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United's squad for Saturday's game at Chelsea.

The Portugal forward left Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham - for which he was an unused substitute.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture," a club statement said.

United say the 37-year-old remains an important part of the squad but regard this as a disciplinary matter.

The game he will miss at Stamford Bridge is a big one, with United just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Several media outletsexternal-link are reporting he refused to come on as a late sub against Spurs.

Ronaldo left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute, even though United had only made three of their permitted five substitutions. He briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the stadium.

Manager Erik ten Hag said afterwards that he would "deal with" the issue on Thursday.

Ronaldo had also showed his displeasure at being substituted during Sunday's 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo's behaviour took attention away from United's impressive performance against Spurs.

"That is unacceptable - it is so poor," Lineker said on BBC Match of the Day.

Ex-Wales captain Ashley Williams said: "It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though he didn't play."

Former England defender Micah Richards said: "For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing."

Richards said Ronaldo's behaviour was "disrespectful" and he should be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

"His manager had problems with him at the start of the season, during pre-season, and to then carry this on... I just think there is only one way this needs to go now," Richards told BBC Radio 4.

"They need to come to an agreement in January and they need to let him go. He is undermining the manager there, so I think it's best if they just part ways."

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said Ronaldo would have been aware such behaviour would create "headlines".

"It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him; I understand his situation," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson.

"We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone.

"We don't need distractions like that, and that's a disappointment, I would say."

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ronaldo has now been left in no doubt who has the power at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag took the decision to drop him for the trip to Chelsea measure as a disciplinary measure and United's hierarchy are understood to back the Dutchman 100%.

Although United sources are adamant the Portuguese superstar remains an important member of Ten Hag's squad, the reality is it would not be a major surprise if the 37-year-old moved on once the January transfer window opens.

As BBC Sport reported in the summer, there was a feeling Ronaldo's continued presence could cause problems and so it has proved.

It is clear Ronaldo feels he is being disrespected. It is also clear he does not fit with Ten Hag's preferred style.

The player's contract is so big, finding a way of ending it six months early will not be straightforward.

But, for the benefit of everyone, that is what needs to happen now.

They just have to keep the peace for another three and a half weeks until Ronaldo leaves for Qatar.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 20:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 20:14

    Entirely predictable- poor judgment by MU heir-achy in the first place. Damage done, gardening leave beckons, he's a complete embarrassment & not worthy of the MU shirt.

  • Comment posted by almighty, today at 20:14

    Lost his pace with age

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:14

    Him and Messi only look good because they've only ever played in farmer's leagues

  • Comment posted by David, today at 20:13

    He'd still score more than Rashford. Rashford is awful in front of goal in puts in very little effort pressing. Ronaldo should be playing.

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 20:13

    Get rid!

  • Comment posted by Slartibartfast, today at 20:13

    Should not be in any squad with his attitude. It stinks. Me, me, me. No example for the kids. Spoilt brat.

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 20:13

    Utd as a club are as to blame as Ronaldo himself for this sorry scenario. He has to go in January.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 20:13

    Guys a joke

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 20:13

    If they sell him and the useless Rashford in January they should be able to attract a good forward with year left in the legs

  • Comment posted by Embrace the Chaos - postSEAson, today at 20:13

    As much as he is an absolute legend at United he can't behave the way he is. Time to move on before he tarnishes is status at OT.

  • Comment posted by johneemaco, today at 20:13

    What other top 10 club would he be guaranteed a start? He is 37 and NOT World class. He was 10 years ago, yes. That’s 10 years ago, not now.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 20:11

    Glad ETH is building a TEAM for the future rather than allowing Ronaldo to continually stroke his ego.

    Mind ... He is at a loose end at the weekend so may do that anyway!

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 20:10

    He should take the chance to go and play in the US. Already has millions, is getting on and it seems is not wanted in Europe's top leagues. Semi retirement in Florida would suit the old man.

  • Comment posted by Kryten27, today at 20:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:10

    Erik for Prime Minister, if he can sort Ronaldo out surely he's the answer.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 20:08

    Oh that's a shame. Hope he enjoys watching it on the TV at home.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport