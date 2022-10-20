Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
Roma FemminileRoma Femminile1Slavia Prague WomenSlavia Prague Women0

Roma Femminile v Slavia Prague Women

Line-ups

Roma Femminile

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Ceasar
  • 32Linari
  • 23Wenninger
  • 2Minami
  • 13Bartoli
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 10Giugliano
  • 20Greggi
  • 11Haavi
  • 9GiacintiSubstituted forLázaroat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22HaugBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGlionnaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lind
  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 15Serturini
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 18Glionna
  • 21Kajzba
  • 24Ferrara
  • 26Bergersen
  • 27Kollmats
  • 29Lázaro
  • 87Öhrström

Slavia Prague Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lukásová
  • 12Veselá
  • 7Necidová
  • 20Bartovicová
  • 6Khýrová
  • 10SurnovskáBooked at 45mins
  • 25Krejciríková
  • 19DivisováSubstituted forKeeneat 90+1'minutes
  • 16SzewieczkováBooked at 29minsSubstituted forTenkrátováat 79'minutes
  • 11CernáBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRuzickováat 68'minutes
  • 27KozárováBooked at 21minsSubstituted forNekesaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Tenkrátová
  • 8Ruzicková
  • 9Nekesa
  • 15Abrahamsson
  • 18Goretkiová
  • 24Sladká
  • 26Fuchsová
  • 77Keene
Referee:
Volha Tsiareshka

Match Stats

Home TeamRoma FemminileAway TeamSlavia Prague Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma Femminile 1, Slavia Prague Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma Femminile 1, Slavia Prague Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Elisa Bartoli (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kristyna Ruzicková (Slavia Prague Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile).

  6. Post update

    Martina Surnovská (Slavia Prague Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Slavia Prague Women. Alika Keene replaces Petra Divisová.

  8. Post update

    Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Denisa Tenkrátová (Slavia Prague Women).

  10. Booking

    Paloma Lázaro (Roma Femminile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Roma Femminile. Andressa Alves tries a through ball, but Benedetta Glionna is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuela Giugliano (Roma Femminile) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andressa Alves.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Roma Femminile. Elena Linari tries a through ball, but Paloma Lázaro is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma Femminile. Paloma Lázaro replaces Valentina Giacinti.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile).

  16. Post update

    Denisa Tenkrátová (Slavia Prague Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Marjolen Nekesa (Slavia Prague Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marjolen Nekesa (Slavia Prague Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Petra Divisová.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Slavia Prague Women. Conceded by Manuela Giugliano.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino11002023
2Chelsea Women11001013
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines100101-10
4Vllaznia Femra100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11004043
2Roma Femminile11001013
3Slavia Prague Women100101-10
4St. Pölten Women100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

