VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v St. Pölten Women

Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 2Wilms
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 3Agrez
- 8Lattwein
- 11Popp
- 28Wassmuth
- 14Roord
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 9Pajor
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 10Huth
- 12Kassen
- 16Starke
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 24Wedemeyer
- 29Brand
- 30Weiss
St. Pölten Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 26Schlüter
- 19Tabotta
- 4Balog
- 27Eder
- 20Klein
- 6Fuchs
- 9Schumacher
- 77Lemesová
- 8Wenger
- 7Mikolajová
- 24ZverSubstituted forBrunnthalerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Johanning
- 10Meyer
- 11Mädl
- 13Mak
- 17Palmen
- 18Brunnthaler
- 22Enzinger
- 23Zágor
- 30Abiral
- 44Falkensteiner
- Referee:
- Abigail Marriott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Rita Schumacher (St. Pölten Women).
Hand ball by Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leonarda Balog (St. Pölten Women).
Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Melanie Brunnthaler (St. Pölten Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, St. Pölten Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Pölten Women. Melanie Brunnthaler replaces Mateja Zver.
Half Time
First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, St. Pölten Women 0.
Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tabea Wassmuth with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sara Agrez.
Attempt blocked. Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ewa Pajor.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Lainie Fuchs.
Attempt blocked. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Agrez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ewa Pajor with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Sara Agrez (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Diana Lemesová (St. Pölten Women).