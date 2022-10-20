Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies2St. Pölten WomenSt. Pölten Women0

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v St. Pölten Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 2Wilms
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 3Agrez
  • 8Lattwein
  • 11Popp
  • 28Wassmuth
  • 14Roord
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 9Pajor

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 10Huth
  • 12Kassen
  • 16Starke
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 29Brand
  • 30Weiss

St. Pölten Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 26Schlüter
  • 19Tabotta
  • 4Balog
  • 27Eder
  • 20Klein
  • 6Fuchs
  • 9Schumacher
  • 77Lemesová
  • 8Wenger
  • 7Mikolajová
  • 24ZverSubstituted forBrunnthalerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Johanning
  • 10Meyer
  • 11Mädl
  • 13Mak
  • 17Palmen
  • 18Brunnthaler
  • 22Enzinger
  • 23Zágor
  • 30Abiral
  • 44Falkensteiner
Referee:
Abigail Marriott

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamSt. Pölten Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home14
Away0
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rita Schumacher (St. Pölten Women).

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  4. Post update

    Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leonarda Balog (St. Pölten Women).

  6. Post update

    Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Melanie Brunnthaler (St. Pölten Women).

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, St. Pölten Women 0.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Pölten Women. Melanie Brunnthaler replaces Mateja Zver.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2, St. Pölten Women 0.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tabea Wassmuth with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sara Agrez.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ewa Pajor.

  15. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Lainie Fuchs.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Agrez with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ewa Pajor with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Sara Agrez (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Diana Lemesová (St. Pölten Women).

