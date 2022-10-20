Vllaznia Femra v Real Madrid Femenino

Corner, Vllaznia Femra. Conceded by Kathellen.
Line-ups
Vllaznia Femra
Formation 5-4-1
- 33Williams-Mosier
- 30Popovic
- 6Maliqi
- 26Knox
- 14Franja
- 16Gjini
- 9Patterson
- 15Berisha
- 8Cavanaugh
- 11Doçi
- 31Baska
Substitutes
- 1Raxhimi
- 2Vuksani
- 4Davidson
- 10Ramadani
- 12Rexhepi
- 13Piranaj
- 17Lufo
- 18Borci
- 19Gjergji
- 21Kodra
- 24Saranovic
- 25Panayiotou
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Robles
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 4Gálvez
- 23Svava
- 6TolettiSubstituted forOrozat 45'minutes
- 24Olofsson
- 21Zornoza
- 22del Castillo
- 10González
- 7CarmonaBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 3Abelleira
- 5Andrés
- 8Oroz
- 9García
- 12Navarro
- 13Gerard
- 15Florentino
- 16Hansen
- 18Rodriguez
- 20Feller
- 30de Gracia
- Referee:
- Catarina Campos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Real Madrid Femenino 1. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claudia Zornoza with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) hits the bar with a left footed shot from more than 35 yards. Assisted by Sofie Svava.
Post update
Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maite Oroz (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Athenea del Castillo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Vllaznia Femra 0, Real Madrid Femenino 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Maite Oroz replaces Sandie Toletti.
Half Time
First Half ends, Vllaznia Femra 0, Real Madrid Femenino 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandie Toletti.
Post update
Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.
Post update
Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra).
Post update
Foul by Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino).