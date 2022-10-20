Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino1

Vllaznia Femra v Real Madrid Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 5-4-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30Popovic
  • 6Maliqi
  • 26Knox
  • 14Franja
  • 16Gjini
  • 9Patterson
  • 15Berisha
  • 8Cavanaugh
  • 11Doçi
  • 31Baska

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 4Davidson
  • 10Ramadani
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 13Piranaj
  • 17Lufo
  • 18Borci
  • 19Gjergji
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
  • 25Panayiotou

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Robles
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Gálvez
  • 23Svava
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forOrozat 45'minutes
  • 24Olofsson
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo
  • 10González
  • 7CarmonaBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 3Abelleira
  • 5Andrés
  • 8Oroz
  • 9García
  • 12Navarro
  • 13Gerard
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 20Feller
  • 30de Gracia
Referee:
Catarina Campos

Match Stats

Home TeamVllaznia FemraAway TeamReal Madrid Femenino
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Vllaznia Femra. Conceded by Kathellen.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Real Madrid Femenino 1. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claudia Zornoza with a through ball.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) hits the bar with a left footed shot from more than 35 yards. Assisted by Sofie Svava.

  6. Post update

    Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Sara Maliqi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maite Oroz (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Athenea del Castillo.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Vllaznia Femra 0, Real Madrid Femenino 0.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Maite Oroz replaces Sandie Toletti.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Vllaznia Femra 0, Real Madrid Femenino 0.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  14. Booking

    Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandie Toletti.

  17. Post update

    Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sofie Svava with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino11001013
2Chelsea Women00000000
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines00000000
4Vllaznia Femra100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11002023
2Roma Femminile00000000
3Slavia Prague Women00000000
4St. Pölten Women100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

