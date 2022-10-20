Morgan Whittaker celebrated his fifth goal of the season in the 4-1 win at Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday

Morgan Whittaker says Plymouth Argyle's players are using the disappointment of last season to spur them on in their current League One campaign.

The Pilgrims missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign after a 5-0 loss to Milton Keynes Dons.

This season Steven Schumacher's side are four points clear at the top of the League One table.

"When you come so close and it's possible, everyone wants to go that one step further," Whittaker said.

Whittaker was one of a number of Pilgrims players to win awards for September - the Swansea City loanee was named League One Player of the Month after scoring three goals and getting two assists.

Manager Schumacher was named manager of the month while Bali Mumba was named the EFL's young player of the month.

Argyle are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past seven games including five in succession in League One.

"It was one of my targets to get an award of some sort, and for it to come early I'm delighted with it," Whittaker told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's not just me, there's five of us on five goals in the league, so all the top players are performing and scoring goals, it's not just one person that's contributing, it's everyone.

"That's why we're where we are because if I'm not having a good game Finn (Azaz) can, if Finn's not other people can.

"Only being in October and you've got five people on that many goals just shows the kind of team we are and I think if we carry on we'll be fine."