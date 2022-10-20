Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty has been banned for 10 matches by the Scottish Football Association over a sectarian comment.

Kilmarnock have already fined the 35-year-old Northern Ireland forward for the incident, which centres around a social media video.

"I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused," he said.

"It's something I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about since."

He added: "There is no excuse. I totally acknowledge my reaction to the incident was completely out of order. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner."

More to follow.