Michael Beale has led QPR to the top of the Championship table

Wolves' hunt for a new manager continues after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down an approach from the club.

Beale was the first choice to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked on 2 October, after Julen Lopetegui also said no to the job.

Wolves made their approach on Thursday morning, mindful QPR had agame in the Championshipon Wednesday.

It had been thought the process would be smooth, but the 42-year-old has told QPR he wants to stay at Loftus Road.

Wolves, who are 18th in the Premier League,have also spoken to former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and recently departed Lyon head coach Peter Bosz about the vacancy at Molineux.

Interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins are now set to continue in their role for Sunday's encounter with fellow strugglers Leicester, with the chances growing that Wolves could wait until the World Cup break to make a permanent appointment.