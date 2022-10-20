Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sheffield United had goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent off along with Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery

The Football Association has charged Sheffield United and Blackpool for failing to control their players at the end of Saturday's Championship match.

Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery were both sent off after the final whistle for violent conduct.

They were involved in a brawl which featured players from both sides.

The match finished 3-3 with Sheffield United scoring a 98th-minute equaliser against the nine-man Tangerines.

The two clubs have until Friday to respond to the charge.