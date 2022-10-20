Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jimmy Millar (right) with fellow Rangers legend Davie Wilson

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Jimmy Millar has died at the age of 87.

Millar began his career at Dunfermline but was signed by legendary Rangers boss Scot Symon in January 1955 and played for the Ibrox club for 12 years.

During that time the Edinburgh-born forward won three league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

Millar, who won two caps for Scotland, scored 162 goals in 317 appearances for Rangers and was later inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

"A tough, brave and quick centre-forward, our thoughts are with Jimmy's family at this sad time," said a Rangers statement.